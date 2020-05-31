Thank you to The New Mexican for the May 22 piece (“Memorial Day weekend — a nightmare outdoors? Our View)” and the excellent story by Robert Nott, (“Illegal campfires, excess trash, human waste mar Santa Fe National Forest,” May 28). Both have helped spread the message that access to our beautiful woods, meadows and streams comes with responsibility. If you are going to recreate on the forest, please follow all state public health orders, including social distancing, masks and limits on group size. We would also like to clarify the reason that toilet facilities have been closed and trash collection suspended. As the pandemic spread, critical supplies were reserved for front-line personnel, and the U.S. Forest Service was unable to acquire the appropriate protective equipment and cleaning supplies to safely keep facilities open and collect trash. Now that we have acquired such equipment and disinfectants appropriate for COVID-19, we will be resuming trash collection and reopening toilets. We thank our visitors for their patience and appreciate everyone who followed Leave No Trace principles by “packing it in, packing it out.”
Julie Anne Overton
public affairs officer
Santa Fe National Forest
Birds, bees, moths
Recent articles, specifically one on the BBC World Service website, (“Nature crisis: Moths have ‘secret role’ as crucial pollinators,” May 13), have pointed out that moths, just like hummingbirds and bees, are important pollinators. They are the night shift, you might say. So it’s best to lure them outside rather than lure them to a trap made of of soapy water. Of course, your circumstances must be right: You need to have an exterior security door. Just open the inner door, leave a light on outside of the locked security door, and turn off at least the majority of inside lights. Give it a while — say 45 minutes to an hour, and go open the security door and the moths will fly outside.
After locking up for the night, I check the space between inner and outer doors in the morning. I recently shooed away at least seven moths the next morning who had found safe haven between the doors. The moths are very important — as much as bees — to pollination and need care. At the rate we are ridding ourselves of pollinators or “pests,” we will have to do all pollinating by hand in a few years. No bees, no birds, no moths equals no food.
Ted Carlin
Santa Fe
Wrong on masks
Patricia V. Johnson (“Not a fan of masks,” Letters to the Editor, May 27) doesn’t want to wear a mask. Wearing a mask may protect you somewhat, but importantly it prevents you from giving viral droplets to others when you talk or cough. Johnson0 is wrong about asymptomatic transmission. Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci have made that clear. While some people never show symptoms, there is also a period of five or six days before a person develops symptoms. You can shed the virus during that time. Surveys of nursing home patients and staff in Los Angeles and Washington showed 86 percent and 56 percent tested positive without yet showing symptoms.
Johnson also said sickness and death are part of life and we should get over it. That statement ignores scale. Over 100,000 have died in 10 weeks. That is more than the deaths during the Korean and Vietnam wars combined (measured in years). Perhaps the newspaper should start noting inaccurate information in the letters, like Twitter is now doing with Trump.
Brian Miller
Las Vegas, N.M.
Have compassion
We found Patricia Johnson’s comment (“Not a fan of masks,” Letters to the Editor, May 27) “sickness and death are an ordinary part of life, folks, so get used to it” to be rather heartless and lacking in compassion given the current pandemic. Moreover, her comment about “yammering” about asymptomatic transmission being exaggerated flies in the face of the current scientific understanding about this potentially lethal virus and it’s potential for infecting others. A logical extension of her viewpoint might be to simply eliminate the modern health care system entirely and instead embrace Darwin’s concept of survival of the fittest. We should all be better than that and strive to do whatever we can to protect and preserve human life.
James A. Bond, Ph.D Michele A. Medinsky, Ph.D.
Yes, masks
Yammering on regarding Patricia V. Johnson’s letter. She seems to know more about the dangers of the spread of the virus than most, maybe more than President Donald Trump. I am 85, wear a mask, if I go out I avoid non-wearers like the plague they are. I know about death and have seen my share of it. I haven’t gotten use to it.
Gary Clark
Santa Fe
Support La Farge
I am also a big lover of La Farge Branch Library (“When considering budget, remember La Farge,” Letters to the Editor, May 27). Librarians there are doing a wonderful job of giving us books again. I would like to give them a big thank you.
Ms. Kenny Goering
Santa Fe
Faulty numbers
Re: “Use S.D. model for opening the state,” a My View from May 24 — I won’t go into matters of opinion but the “statistics” cited are nonsense. Participants opined via social media, email and newsletters. Who would follow New Mexico Business Coalition on social media? Who would be on their email list? Who would receive their newsletter? Setting aside the small number of respondents, all this tells us is that people who already think alike also think alike on this issue. Straight from the pages of “How to Lie with Statistics.”
David Howard
Española
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.