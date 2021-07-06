Manuel and Patricia Oliver are gun reform activists. Their son, Joaquin, was killed in 2018 at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School in Parkland, Fla. They recently attracted two National Rifle Association bigwigs to address the graduating class of the James Madison Academy in Nevada, a sham institution. Telling them it was a dress rehearsal, they had them don robes and address more than 3,000 empty seats, each commemorating a victim of gun violence.
It is difficult to comprehend the pain the Olivers have suffered since the killing of their son. Indeed, the English language has no word for a parent predeceased by their child. Nothing comparable to widow, widower or orphan. It is hard to find any other familiar concept or idea for which the English language has no word. The work of the Olivers has gone viral. It is hoped that their efforts will be a catalyst to help unblock Congress' ongoing refusal to institute gun reforms desired by the vast majority of Americans. Background checks are just the beginning, but a worthwhile place to start.
Paul Lazarus
Santa Fe
No gloom
I heard with horror that Santa Fe plans to have a great show this early September, the Burning Of Zozobra, in the old tradition in Fort Marcy Park. Are they crazy? We have a lot of problems with hooligans from Santa Fe and Albuquerque coming to get drunk and cause trouble. Can you imagine what trouble we would have this year?
Margit Good
Santa Fe
Mitch is the problem
Who is the country's most dangerous man? Many would say Trump. The January insurrection was a culmination of a career with two impeachments, a deadly pandemic, an inhumane immigration policy, steps taken to increase global warming, worsening foreign relations, etc., etc. However, he may eventually be out-of-sight, out-of-mind. His cult followers, even though they number in the millions, are not all stupid and will begin to move on. His indictment and prosecution for illegal behavior should help.
My vote for the most dangerous goes to Sen. Mitch McConnell. Apparently, he is here to stay. He is single-handedly keeping the federal government from functioning. Although he will sometimes explain his views for not supporting a bill, his real reason was revealed long ago. He wants Democratic presidents to fail.
Bills before the Senate may have overwhelming public support, but he is able to prevent a single Republican from approving. So we have elected a president and hoped he would improve things. Instead, we have a dictator we didn't vote for, whose only votes came from the small state of Kentucky.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
Development questions
Mayor Alan Webber recently sent out a letter extolling his administration’s foresight to move the city government into the 21st century, but he doesn’t explain how this new technology will provide water, roads, schools and environmental care for the over 1,000 housing permits issued, plus the 3,000 to 4,000 more units in the pipeline.
Developers already have paid money to avoid building affordable units. Are they suddenly going to provide affordable housing that is truly affordable? Are developers of these thousand units going to build new roads to alleviate the already crowded roads? Are the developers going to find new water when we are already rationing water in the midst of a drought predicted to worsen over the foreseeable future?
Citizens of Santa Fe deserve to have these questions answered satisfactorily before more housing units are built. Those who work in Santa Fe need to be able to live in Santa Fe. The health of our city depends on this.
Nancy King
Santa Fe
For the fountain
As a longtime Santa Fe resident, I would like to suggest a solution to the problem of what should replace the obelisk on the Plaza: a fountain. In cities all over Europe, and Central and South America, you see fountains. A fountain would bring joy and beauty without a political agenda.
Miriam McCaffrey
Santa Fe
