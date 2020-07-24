President Donald Trump, COVID-45, too cowardly to issue a nationwide masking order, is trying to order a return to full classroom schooling. This has nothing to do with what is in the best interest of our children and everything to do with his election ambitions.
The science was clear as to the severe, long-lasting effects that separating children from their parents, keeping them in unsanitary conditions 24/7 for months on end with little more than a space blanket would have. Children and infants also were taken from their parents. This sadistic treatment had the support of his so-called Christian base. COVID-45 does not care about our children, and he will sacrifice them just as he did the children on the border for his own selfish interest.
James P. Barber
Santa Fe
Too many battles
I wish we were in just one war. Perhaps then, we could achieve what so many other, seemingly smarter, countries have achieved and bring this virus to its knees. However, President Donald Trump, along with far too many state leaders, has been astonishingly effective at introducing and feeding a second war — a virulent, cultural one. One that could bring our nation to its knees.
Rather than leading the country, they have adopted a weak-willed, politically driven agenda and ignored science and health professionals. They’ve fueled a sandbox, grade-school mentality (apologies, grade-schoolers). A mentality that has infected the the weak-minded and weak-willed among us, who see putting others at risk by not wearing a mask as a ludicrous cry for personal freedom. Can you imagine explaining to those who have fought and died in our wars that we could be winning this one with pieces of cloth?
Wearing masks supports our freedom rather than diminishing it. It would bring us to a place where we really are “all in this together.” It starts at the top, and I hope that all the souls of those who have died rest heavily and relentlessly on the shoulders of Trump and his cronies. If only they had the sensitivity to feel them.
Linda Doria
Santa Fe
The right way
I appreciate the folks that wear face masks but am alarmed at how many people wear them incorrectly due to an ill-fitting (too large or too small) mask or it's intentional. Too many have their noses exposed. Please, get that nose covered up. You're possibly exposing me to COVID-19 if you sneeze and your nose is uncovered. I'm surprised this isn't in the daily news — showing correct use of a mask. If people were educated about it on a daily basis for, say, a month, I believe it would go a long way in keeping us all safer.
Eva Montoya
Alcalde
Nuclear myths
Of course Lisa Gordon-Hagerty of the National Nuclear Security Administration happily serves as cheerleader for the national labs on the 75th anniversary of the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. I don’t know where she went to school, but she may have majored in mythology.
She reasserts the falsehood that the bombings ended World War II (Emperor Hirohito was planning to surrender before the wanton destruction). She claims work at Los Alamos has spun off into huge benefits for space exploration and medicine (it would, if that’s where the money went, but it’s nearly all for nukes).
She claims the lab’s mission leads to nonproliferation — the biggest whopper of them all, as resources flow to needless production and endowing weapons with new military capabilities, spurring a costly global arms race.
Had we not squandered trillions on this death industry, perhaps we would have better infrastructure and health care. Maybe a pandemic would not result in so many unemployed, homeless, sick, and dead. Let’s say no to the toxic Kool-Aid.
Sasha Pyle
Santa Fe
A COVID-19 cure?
Wouldn't it be great if existing hospital X-ray treatment could cure COVID-19? The American Nuclear Society's Nuclear News magazine (July issue) has notice of trial at Emory University Hospital. Five patients, ages 64-94, were treated for 10-15 minutes; four patients were discharged within 24 hours. I hope all New Mexico hospitals read this.
William Loeb
member #11
American Nuclear Society
Santa Fe
No exaggerating
According to Jay Herrera's letter to the editor ("An overblown narrative, " July 19) the numbers of COVID-19 deaths and positive cases are wildly exaggerated. What in the world would motivate Republican-led states Florida, Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee (to name a few) to exaggerate their numbers? What exactly are their incentives to report these high numbers? It's time for Herrera and his fellow stable geniuses to get back to the drawing board and thoroughly think through comments like this.
Marcia Wolf
Santa Fe
Uninformed perspective
Sunday's editorial ("The moment is here for true police reform," Our View, July 19) seems sadly uninformed. Our Santa Fe Police Department is worse than the Minneapolis department. New Mexico leads the nation in cops killing civilians. Local cops, in my opinion, receive some of the worst police training in the state, much worse than in Las Cruces. The department refuses to put policies online, so we can see what they enforce against us. The Santa Fe department has a good use-of-force policy, which officers don't follow. All of this demands reforms and is ignored by The New Mexican, Santa Fe police and the mayor.
Chris Michels
Santa Fe
Playing politics
Just a line to inform you that editor Phill Casaus' column ("By failing to lead, Trump gave governors the dirty work," July 5) contained what I consider inaccuracies. I refer specifically to the statement that “…Trump left governors dirty work.”
From the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump was informed by at least three governors that they wished to undertake the responsibility for handling the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. Their reasoning being that each state had many unique situations that precluded the federal government from making intelligent decisions when dealing with COVID-19.
We just had moved to Santa Fe from Northampton, Pa., on March 7. I specifically remember that Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania was emphatic that his administration would handle all phases of the COVID-19 recovery process. In addition, I believe that Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey made a similar announcement at the same time. Isn’t it interesting that all three of these governors are members of the Democratic Party? From where I sit, it would appear that the three governors are playing politics with a very dangerous situation.
Taking this into account, the headline and explanation in your column are incorrect.
Carroll R. Williams
Santa Fe
Drop a line
I’d like to suggest Santa Fe residents take the time to purchase and send a thank-you card by mail to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The card purchase will help a local merchant, postage purchased will help the U.S. Postal Service, and the cards may make Dr. Fauci's day and let him know how much he's respected and appreciated by most Americans.
Dr. Anthony Fauci
NIAID Office of Communications and Government Relations
5601 Fishers Lane, MSC 9806
Bethesda, MD 20892-9806
It could also be a great art project for kids.
Dottie Starr
Santa Fe
