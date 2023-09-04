Here is an impactful and responsible alternative to a woman being forced via abortion laws to shoulder the expense and responsibility of raising a child — enacting into law the Personal Responsibility Act of 2023. After establishing paternity through DNA testing, the Personal Responsibility Act (PRA) would mandate of the biological father:
Support the mother and child through the child’s majority including:
Medical costs
Living costs
Education
In addition the child would have a full share in the father’s estate if and when he dies.
If the father does not comply with the law:
He shall remain incarcerated until such time as he meets the above obligations
While out of compliance, all his assets and income shall be sequestered and held in the name of the child.
The Personal Responsibility Act is in addition to any incidents or charges related to rape or incest.
These are the principles expected of any father regardless of wedlock or conditions of a divorce and alimony. Let’s begin lobbying our state and federal legislators to get behind this Personal Responsibility Act.
Harland Soper
Eldorado
A welcome upgrade
My husband and I have always preferred to fly out of Santa Fe when we leave on our worldwide adventures. Being able to avoid the crush and delays of long lines at check-in and security at our small local airport makes travel so much more enjoyable.
We look forward to the remodeling of the airport, and especially parking improvement. We read that solar panels will be installed, and hope that means a covered long-term parking area. That will be good for reducing sun damage to vehicles, and permit environmentally friendly electric-vehicle charging. They can also be used to power security cameras to protect against vandalism and theft.
Lynn Gould
Santa Fe
Bravo
The Fort Marcy Park entrance now looks worthy of itself. It’s about time.
Lamar Fletcher
Santa Fe
No excuse
Rudy Giuliani and Santa Fe's own John Eastman are complaining bitterly to a Georgia judge in their indictments that their actions were just "zealous advocacy on behalf of their clients." That's eerily reminiscent of Nuremberg 1945, when high officials of a fallen dictatorial regime claimed that "they were just following orders." Didn't work then: shouldn't work now.
Frank Bennett
Santa Fe
An apology, please
Thank you, Luis Sánchez Saturno, for the devastating front-page photograph of Dr. Christina M. Castro published Aug. 29. I hope every New Mexican reader sees it. I don't know Dr. Castro, nor much about her opposition to Fiesta Court in schools. I know that she cares enough about racial and educational equity to put in long hours of self-discipline for a Ph.D. (Arizona State University, School of Social Transformation). But that's not the point.
What kind of community allows speakers at a public input meeting to be "continuously interrupted" and reduced to anguished tears? When did the proponents of Spanish cultural heritage allow their self-esteem (which everyone deserves) to turn this toxic? How is it that none of us seem able to leave room in our cultural narratives for humility? I am infuriated and ashamed. We owe Dr. Castro an apology for adding insult to injury.
Kim Sorvig
Santa Fe
Missing out
Why do people choose to wait, wait, wait in a crowded restaurant and pass right by Pecos Trail Cafe? Co-owner and chef Jorgé Antuna provides pampered service, excellent entrees full of robust flavor and live entertainment. I am no foodie, but I would rank his chiles, enchiladas, rellenos and fajitas high, and he's not expensive. Read the reviews; they are excellent! Try Pecos Trail Cafe!
Chris Harrell
Eldorado
Identify them
So Santa Fe County forgets to call Before You Dig and shuts down Santa Fe Community College for (at least) three days? And The New Mexican prints a teeny notice about it on a back page after notice of the second day of closure ("SFCC closes down due to water pressure," In Brief, Aug. 31)? Who did this and why aren't they being identified?
Cynthia Turner
Santa Fe
True statesman
Bill Richardson was a statesman in my eyes for his tireless work in bringing home Americans overseas by tyrannical regimes. His public service to the nation continued long after his governmental service. Blessing to his family and friends.