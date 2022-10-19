Automatic computer line calling in championship tennis has improved the quality of every line call to near perfection, shortened the length of matches and eliminated the impact incorrect calls previously had on altering the outcome of close matches. In contrast, Major League Baseball persists in allowing its umpires to call balls and strikes using each umpire's individual perception of the "defined" strike zone, instead of using the best existing computer technology to call balls and strikes.
It would certainly be better for the players and fans if there were just one computerized strike zone for each player to adjust to rather than the individual perception of all 92 professional umpires. Unlike humans, the computer will call the same pitch on the same edge or corner of the strike zone the same way every time. Since baseball uses video review of close plays other than balls and strikes, it is about time for baseball to choose accuracy in balls and strikes as well.
Richard Klein
Santa Fe
Hardly anti-crime
I can't get past the hypocrisy of Mark Ronchetti's campaign issue on fighting crime. He represents the Republican Party — where party members don't respect the rule of law. Evidence: Their leader (Trump) lost 60-plus court cases in his effort to prove he won the election, yet Republicans wish not to investigate or hold him and other members of their party accountable for instigating the insurrection at our Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Not to mention the Republicans' response to Trump's handling of classified documents.
How dare Ronchetti pretend to be concerned about or able to stop crime? He has taken donations from fake presidential electors, so he has no business claiming he would be tough on crime. Don't forget, democracy is on the line in this election.
Nancy Nickell
Santa Fe
Make them stick
The 1980s brought us "Teflon Don" John Gotti because charges brought against him always seem to end in acquittal. Now we have ourselves another "Teflon Don" — Donald Trump. It seems like everything he says or does (his own crotch-grabbing of women for example) seems to roll right off him, even to the point he became president. Trump supporters still believe his lies and forgive him his transgressions. Perhaps one of the several charges now pending against him will stick and result in a conviction and put an end to his political ambitions.