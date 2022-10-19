Automatic computer line calling in championship tennis has improved the quality of every line call to near perfection, shortened the length of matches and eliminated the impact incorrect calls previously had on altering the outcome of close matches. In contrast, Major League Baseball persists in allowing its umpires to call balls and strikes using each umpire's individual perception of the "defined" strike zone, instead of using the best existing computer technology to call balls and strikes.

It would certainly be better for the players and fans if there were just one computerized strike zone for each player to adjust to rather than the individual perception of all 92 professional umpires. Unlike humans, the computer will call the same pitch on the same edge or corner of the strike zone the same way every time. Since baseball uses video review of close plays other than balls and strikes, it is about time for baseball to choose accuracy in balls and strikes as well.

Richard Klein

