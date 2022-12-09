I would like to thank Robert Nott and The Santa Fe New Mexican for writing and publishing a very important and significant article about a soon-to-be retired Army officer, Steve McGee, who was looking for volunteers to help tell the stories of New Mexico soldiers who died in World War II (“Man records lives of those who died in World War II,” Nov. 25).
This project, Stories Behind The Stars, documents the lives and stories of those who served in WWII and paid the ultimate price for their service to our country.
Some 2,600 New Mexico soldiers died in WWII, and my cousin was one of them, shot down and killed in his P-51 Mustang over Berlin in March 1945. His story has always just been a family legend passed from one generation to the next, and now I can tell his full story and have it forever enshrined in this very worthwhile database effort. Thanks again for showing a way to honor our fallen heroes from New Mexico.
Michael Johnson
Nambé
Joyous lights
My son drove me to see the lights on the Plaza recently. They make the Plaza look like a winter wonderland. I thank everyone who did all the work. After, we went to the places close by — many buildings and areas had joined in with the lights and displays. This will spread joy for everyone. I thank each person who participated and worked to make this Christmas a very special time to be in Santa Fe.
Ida Rajotte
Santa Fe
Provide for the future
In our community, many families are supported by the oil and gas industry. At the same time, global trends show us that oil and gas are on the way out. Our community should be at the forefront of conversation on ways to diversify our economy to bridge into new industries, like solar and energy efficiency. These are resources our communities have in abundance — we just need to tap into them. The state can also play a big role by investing in new industries that meet the needs of today while also resourcing workforce training for oil and gas workers and families. Together, we can make sure that our economy provides the long-term, stable careers our children deserve.
Doug Hanson
Santa Fe
Thanks, Christus
We’re from Albuquerque and traveled to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for my husband’s back surgery performed by Dr. Mordecai Bronner. We cannot rave enough about his treatment by Bronner, the staff, nurses, doctors and volunteers. The volunteer recovery room, manned by David, was very good at communication. My husband’s last three back surgeries were at Mayo Clinic, and this was just as good and much closer to home. Bravo to Christus and its staff.