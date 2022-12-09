I would like to thank Robert Nott and The Santa Fe New Mexican for writing and publishing a very important and significant article about a soon-to-be retired Army officer, Steve McGee, who was looking for volunteers to help tell the stories of New Mexico soldiers who died in World War II (“Man records lives of those who died in World War II,” Nov. 25).

This project, Stories Behind The Stars, documents the lives and stories of those who served in WWII and paid the ultimate price for their service to our country.

Some 2,600 New Mexico soldiers died in WWII, and my cousin was one of them, shot down and killed in his P-51 Mustang over Berlin in March 1945. His story has always just been a family legend passed from one generation to the next, and now I can tell his full story and have it forever enshrined in this very worthwhile database effort. Thanks again for showing a way to honor our fallen heroes from New Mexico.

