Could the tourism authors (“New Mexico tourism promises to put safety first,” My View, June 14) have misidentified their target audience? Walking around the Plaza and Canyon Road, I see an increasing number of people, most without face masks.
It’s one thing to ask locals to make the “New Mexico Safe Promise,” but what is Tourism Santa Fe and the other tourism offices doing about getting tourists to do their part in keeping New Mexico safe? Are they also being asked to take a safety pledge?
Bob Kirmse
Santa Fe
Ensure the elections
Election integrity is damaged by not allowing voters to vote by mail in the 2020 election. Even President Donald Trump has admitted that Republicans want to suppress voting by mail because "it doesn’t work out well for Republicans.” To suppress voting by mail because Republicans want to win an election is committing a fraud upon Democrats and our nation.
There is no credible study — not even the commission set up by Trump following the 2016 election — that has found fraud as a result of voting by mail. On the contrary, it is fraud and a violation of the constitutional requirement of one person, one vote, to deny a registered voter a reasonable opportunity to cast their ballot.
In this time of coronavirus, it is not reasonable to require voters to expose themselves to infection in order to vote. Even before the pandemic, five states automatically sent out ballots to registered voters without a problem. It is time for New Mexico to protect the health of its voters and its election workers, and to protect the integrity of the 2020 election, by allowing registered voters to cast a safe ballot.
Susan Ellenbogen
Santa Fe
A flawed report
I am writing to urge people to call on the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services to postpone publication of the report by the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, so that the federal agencies in charge can have time to address serious allegations by one or more members of this committee about the process that produces the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. These allegations, which recently come to light in a letter submitted by the Nutrition Coalition, detail serious flaws in the process and imply that the very reliability of our federal nutrition recommendations is in question.
With 60 percent of Americans diagnosed with one or more chronic illnesses, conditions which increase the risk for severe outcomes and death from COVID-19, the U.S. now more than ever needs evidence-based advice on how to maintain and restore our metabolic health. The guidelines to date have self-evidently been unable to flatten the curve on the rates of these diet-related diseases.
Please urge USDA-HHS to delay the release of the committee's expert report to provide time to thoroughly investigate these allegations.
Jenny Wages
Santa Fe
Get a spine
It seems much of our country's local and national governments need their spines readjusted. Perhaps we need the Office of Constitutional Chiropractor.
Edward T. Stein
Santa Fe
Too many deaths
I will never understand why the police in the United States kill so many people per year. More than 1,000. To me this is a lack of proper training and a wrong mindset.
The English police killed in 2018-19 only three people. Germany in 2018, 11 people. In Switzerland, zero. In Las Cruces, three policemen killing one 81-year-old man?
Why are protestors in the U.S., without weapons, treated like criminals, pushed down to the ground or against walls and handcuffed. The U.S. has to rethink what the police should be. In Europe there is the slogan, “The police, your friend and helper."
Roland Pabst
Santa Fe
What's the reward?
Letter writer Michael Baron ("Pecking away," June 16) drew an analogy between pigeons pecking repeatedly to earn one pellet and "someone" tweeting repeatedly. I have had eight years of university and a 40-year career listening to researchers who study animal behavior this way to produce general principles explaining learning. I have always questioned whether these principles apply to complex human cognitive behaviors.
Now the letter writer has given me a convincing example. What is missing is an explanation of the “one pellet” is for this person. What reward does "someone" get from this activity? Is it a cheeseburger for lunch, a well-done steak with ketchup for dinner? Or is it just the many hours of "executive time" he gets to spend watching television?
Dean Owen, Ph.D., psychologist
Santa Fe
Good job!
Big thanks! I recently had city water installed at my property. The city of Santa Fe Water Division employees did an outstanding job. Dora guided me through the paperwork, responding promptly and with great knowledge. The crew that installed the meter can and meter did their job efficiently and quickly. They came almost everyday to do some part of the work. Matthew helped me understand all the stages of the process. All the guys on the crew were polite and professional. I am truly impressed. What a great team.
Jane Bates
Santa Fe
Crazy?
My family and I have visited Santa Fe at least 25 of the last 35 years. Most of the time we have rented for one month, but we have also rented for shorter stays, most recently in 2019. We love Santa Fe.
As some of your commenters have mentioned, Santa Fe’s biggest industry is tourism. Why would you want to kill the cash cow? Do you really think the people responsible for Indian Market, Spanish Market, Folk Art Market and the opera don’t want short-term renters? Does the city not want the millions in revenue these people bring? Are the city powers crazy?
Barry Smyth
Cincinnati, Ohio
A gentrifier for cars
As one of those affluent intellectuals gentrifying Santa Fe, I am saddened by suggestions to close the Plaza to motor vehicles. I take walks round the Plaza once or twice a week and love seeing the artistic, antique or quirky vehicles that occasionally pass by, their owners proudly seated inside. There are pedestrian plazas all over the world, but I'm not aware of a spectacle like this anywhere else. What a wonderful, unique feature of the City Different.
I see many tourists loving these displays. I also see tourists standing in the road to photograph the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi without a forefront of parked cars. I see tourists struggling along narrow, broken sidewalks. In this supposedly walkable city, the inadequate sidewalks and lack of public bathrooms or off-street parking are negatives for tourists (and me). The unique vehicles are a positive.
Dianne Hillyard
Santa Fe
Yes, close it
Count me as one who favors the closing of streets near and around our Plaza. If the city also then makes more outdoor dining possible, it will help bring more locals downtown to eat, shop, and stroll.
Long before cruising in vehicles was a "tradition," walking around the Plaza was the tradition. Closed streets will also make it easier for disabled and elderly persons to access the area, without having to compete with motor vehicles.
Robert Garcia
Santa Fe
