Is it time for a national plebiscite on abortion? In our representative democracy, it could not be binding. But it would shed light on this fierce debate to know where Americans from all over stand on this emotionally charged issue. Perhaps tie it into the upcoming November election, as a ballot question in addition to the choice of candidate for office.
Pose a series of questions that cover the gamut of positions. At one extreme, a question might say, “I believe that life begins at conception and any destruction after conception is murder.” At the other end, “I believe the abortion decision is entirely private and personal for the woman involved.” Or, “I believe government has no role whatsoever in determining whether or not a woman may abort her pregnancy.” An in-between position could be “I believe abortion should be allowed up to the point of viability of a fetus.” Other questions could address fetal deformity, rape or other considerations.
Such a national referendum would say to lawmakers and judges how the American public feels and what Americans in general want. Better that Congress be informed by the will of the people than by loud voices on either side. Abortion is the most emotionally loaded issue in America and has been for decades. At this moment finding out what Americans feel and want would be a valuable step in moving the conversation forward.
Stuart Cohen
Santa Fe
Time for fire accountability
As everyone in New Mexico knows, fires are devouring the state. I am sure everyone also knows, or should know, the U.S. Forest Service started some of them through prescribed burns. Officials have issued an apology, albeit half-hearted and insincere, for doing so. The people who started the fires knew it would be extremely windy, thus making them uncontrolled. So why did they do so?
How many people are homeless? Will anyone have died? When one thinks about all the wildlife burned to death, all the habitat, fur and fowl, destroyed, one has to be sad. The Forest Service must be held accountable
Gary W. Rodenz
Santa Fe
Democrats have losing policies
Can anybody tell me how removing a parent’s rights in their young children’s education, a wide-open southern border, 40-year record inflation, canceling student debt and a North Korea-style disinformation bureau is going to help Democrats win in November?
Raymond Lopez
Santa Fe
Failures on the governor’s watch
What a disappointment the city of Santa Fe and the state of New Mexico have become. I was born and raised here, many generations before me. Now, I see the right to abortion, the legalization of cannabis, our land burning because of prescribed burns, small businesses shut down because of lockdowns and the crime rate barreling out of control. Thanks Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. This is all on your watch.
M. Anaya
Santa Fe
Behind the controversy
This is not about babies or fetuses or wombs. It is about white fear. It’s a political stunt, and white men know this perfectly well. The “sanctity of life” piece is so disingenuous. What of the homeless, the people languishing in prisons and institutions, the disabled, infirm, aged and, yes, minorities and women. The origin of abortion came from slave owners and plantation barons who feared losing their workforce and concubines. Don’t spew this “sanctity of life” trope. It’s all about white male power and the threat of losing it. It’s all wrapped up in an outdated status quo fiction. Blacks and minorities and women are slowly becoming equals. Yikes, gays in the boardroom, someday a same-sex president and spouse and black or minority bosses.
So, it starts with an emotionally charged and divided target having actually nothing to do with abortion but using the issue as a heated headline grabber. Justice Amy Coney Barrett suggests anonymous drop-offs of the unwanted. Great! “I was dropped off at 46 Main Street because my mother, who had been raped by her father (substitute uncle, brother, unknown) didn’t want me.” Really! Supposing we took abortion out of the public eye (no one’s business but the mother’s) and devoted time and energy to sex education, free health care, day care, parental leave, unbiased work space. Guaranteed, abortion rates would diminish as would the antiquated white male power paradigm.
David McLelland
Santa Fe