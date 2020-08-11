Re: The opinion in the My View article titled, “Governor should not shame private citizens,” Aug.5. The solution seems simple to me and it doesn’t involve the governor. If it’s something to be ashamed of — don’t do it!
Robert Garcia
Santa Fe
Vote for a better world
There’s a better world out there, we just have to vote it in.
Emily McGarrity
Santa Fe
Stand up to dictators
Recent events have shown that we seem to be on the road to a dictatorship. Why?
- Many American politicians in Washington, it is now evident, are spineless men and women who won't stand up and fight for Democracy.
- Only 50 percent of eligible voters vote in presidential elections and about 35 percent or fewer in off-year elections.
- Fewer than 5 percent of voters do more then vote. They don't volunteer to make phone calls, knock on doors, hand out leaflets or march with signs.
- Our educational systems, both public and private, all too often, do not offer enough classes to foster independent thinking and support for a Constitutional democratic republic.
- Too many in Trump's party seem to be fine with authoritarianism if he will slash regulations, give out massive cuts and install right-wing, religious judges in the courts.
- Too many personnel in federal agencies, including federal police forces, will do what they're told rather than obey their oaths to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. Events at the White House and Portland protests have shown that to be true.
And the biggest problem? Political laziness where citizens figure "others" will do the work to protect our republic from evil.
Jeff Black
El Prado
Say thanks
With the recent uptick in assault on the U.S. Postal Service, including the cutting of overtime pay, I suggest the following. If you feel your postal delivery person is doing a great, or even adequate job, hand him or her a few bucks. Do it in person. I do this around Christmas and I know it is appreciated. I believe it shows support and will result in better service as well.
Robert Zachry
Santa Fe
A charged proposal
Last month, The New Mexican printed an article about Public Service Company of New Mexico's proposal to charge customers who use less electricity more for the service and to reimburse those who use more ("Albuquerque, Bernalillo County fight PNM's request on costs," July 15). Case No. 20-00121-UT, currently before the New Mexico Public Regulations Commission, is the company's petition for this action.
This illogical and poorly conceived proposal should be rejected by the PRC because it creates a disincentive for customers to control electricity use. Using more electricity is environmentally damaging whether the electricity is generated by fossil fuels, solar, wind, geothermal, hydro, or other.
This is a clear attempt to require smaller and generally less well-off users to subsidize larger and more well-off users, as well as being a public acknowledgement that PNM does not know how to price its product or determine its fixed operating costs.
To add insult to injury, PNM is also requesting permission to charge $350,000 to their customers to pay for their cost of bringing this petition to the PRC.
PNM customers can contact the PRC to express their disapproval of PNM's very bad idea for covering their fixed costs. The information is in the most recent monthly bill.
Nancy A. Murphy
Santa Fe
Ignorance isn't bliss
What do you call a person who ignores facts? Ignorer? Ignorist? Ignoramus? Republican?
Apparently such a person can ignore the situation that surrounds us: a viral pandemic, racism, global warming, dysfunctional healthcare. Our president is the ignoramus in chief on these and other issues. Instead of working to improve things, he is actively making them worse.
Polls tell us that 40 percent of the electorate still plan to vote for him. How can we persuade these people to look at the facts and vote more wisely? George Will, a conservative to the bone, says he will cast his first-ever vote for a Democrat when he votes for Vice President Joe Biden.
So, ignorers, follow his lead. Four more years with Trump would be disastrous.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
Challenge the NRA
Learning of 18-year-old Fedonta "JB" White's shooting death, allegedly by a 16-year-old, is horrifying. To all my elected representatives in the state and federal government, this is absolutely unacceptable — the ease of access to guns continues to lead to immense loss and terrible trauma.
People with assault weapons show up at Walmarts or schools, and teens with handguns show up at parties, parks or downtown. They shoot and kill. This is 100 percent not OK.
Please take on the National Rifle Association and supporters even if it jeopardizes political careers. We say we have a representative democracy. The polls indicate we in the majority want significantly stricter access to guns. Please do it. Now.
Joseph Salack
Santa Fe
The right skills
People clamoring for their face mask-less rights brings to mind three things:
- Pretense of the American “rugged individualist” touted in books, films, and advertising. Recall how that turned out for the Marlboro Man.
- Right-to-die legislation as the local extension. But today’s loudest screamers will be equally zealous in demanding top drawer medical care in their dotage.
- Worst of all, a clear demonstration of the failure of the American education system to teach the scientific method (the final answer rarely appears with the first test or trial); analytical and critical thinking skills (with everyone voicing opinions, recognizing what makes no sense is useful); and higher-level math skills (polls for everything, what biases might exist; a 200 percent increase doesn’t mean much when the original count is 3).
People have become who and what they are – we can’t do much about items 1 and 2. But we can — and must — do something about item 3. Stop teaching battles and generals and watered-down everything. Teach skills important to the future of our democracy.
Patricia Emerson
Santa Fe
Fear-based campaign
Part of Trump’s re-election campaign seems to be to gin up fear in white communities so that they either will not turn out to vote or if they do, they will vote for Trump. This is also Trump’s plan — to “show” the nation that Democrats “can’t govern or keep you safe” — this is why he targets Democratic cities and states, including Albuquerque and New Mexico.
I encourage anyone who wants to protest to do so peacefully. Do not play into the hands of these people who do not have our best interests at heart.
Susan Craig
Santa Fe
