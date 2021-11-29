The article on monoclonal antibody treatments provided useful information about their use, limitations and success (“Antibody treatment for COVID clearly shown to be effective,” Nov. 27). To my surprise, in the middle was a section that had no factual basis and undermined the premise of informing the reader about the treatment. Describing “other treatments” advocated by homeopaths did nothing to enhance the value of the information provided. No credentials were provided for the individual described as “a doctor,” no basis for their “reading” was provided and no scientific evidence was shown that supported advocacy of vitamin D and other “unconventional therapies.”
Unconventional therapies are just that — anecdotal and unsupported by scientific research and unrelated to the topic of the article. In an era where the reporting of facts is supposed to be the gold standard for journalism, this inclusion in the article wasted space that could have been devoted to further education of the public on the scientific basis for antibody treatments.
Jeri Sullivan Graham, Ph.D.
Los Alamos
A highlight
One of the highlights of the Sunday New Mexican is “Growing up Spanglish.” “El Duendito Juan” is one of the best. Especially interesting are the nuevo mexicanismos such as Polo Norte and chalupa for sled.
Michael Cannon
Santa Fe
Shop local
There’s a great new place for Santa Feans to shop locally, consciously support the environment and invest in skills for our neighbors. I visited the new ThriftWorks store, which is a part of YouthWorks, and found so many great treasures and gift ideas. There’s a great children’s area and such finds as a rolltop desk. It’s on Siler Road just to the river side of Agua Fría Street. Shop locally and support our city’s economy.
Patricia Rudy-Baese
Santa Fe
Support critical thinking
I fear Americans are growing more and more ignorant. A few examples — buying into Republican propaganda that blames President Joe Biden for economic problems and fails to mention the economy was recovering until the rise of vaccine refusers and the terrible surge of the delta variant; racists who protest critical race theory (an unfortunate descriptor) to describe simply exposing historical truths; conflating vaccine refusal with “freedom” (to kill self and others); conflating Second Amendment rights with the sanction of gun violence; climate collapse deniers; conflating progressives with communism; continued support (43 percent of Republicans) for Donald Trump’s election mythology; permission granted to Kyle Rittenhouse to kill on falsified self-defense grounds; and, finally, ignorance of how a democracy functions.
What is missing? Training in, and capacity for, critical thinking. I propose a public health campaign that promotes the value of critical thinking and describes the dangers of ignorance. I propose community centers that offer critical thinking literacy. The work of Paulo Freire provides a template. How would we recruit? Easy. Exploit American values. Pay people to attend just like we did to entice the unvaccinated. It could work.
Ellen J. Shabshai Fox, LISW
Santa Fe
Following the dollars
I was delighted to see that House Republican Leader Jim Townsend’s concern for the welfare (and wallets) of New Mexico’s “working families” is motivating his disdain for New Mexico’s commitment to a “carbon-free economy.” I was so impressed (“Carbon-free fairy tale doesn’t recognize reality,” My View, Nov. 14) that I did a little research on our state representative from Artesia. He retired from Holly Energy Partners in 2017 and owns several thousand shares of its stock, valued at approximately $16.91 per share.
According to followthemoney.org, the top sources of his contributions come from energy and natural resources sector, with health, general business and finance following. Well, heck, perhaps a deep and abiding concern for New Mexico’s common people is not what actually informs Rep. Townsend’s opinion about the carbon in our atmosphere.
Gary Beene
Santa Fe
Bring it
To whom it may concern: I would like to see Zaxby’s chicken restaurant in Santa Fe.
Jean Riggle
Santa Fe
