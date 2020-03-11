We don’t have a real U.S. Supreme Court. Instead, we have the judicial arm of the Republicans, an arm that allowed the political process to be flooded with money, permitted voter suppression, upheld gerrymandering and sabotaged public unions. It’s very possible the court will undermine abortion rights — hence, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., warning rightist justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh not to destroy abortion rights (“Schumer regrets saying justices would ‘pay price,’ ” March 6). As usual, the Republicans feigned indignation.
If Chief Justice John Roberts keeps siding with his rightist justices, we will have to contemplate enlarging the judiciary. Originally, there were six justices; in 1801, five; in 1807, seven; in 1863, 10; in 1866, seven again; finally, in 1869, nine — as is still the case today.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt, when he saw the court negating New Deal measures, tried to enlarge the court but failed. Afterward, however, the court started upholding New Deal measures. Note that, Roberts.
Roger Carasso
professor emeritus
California State University, Northridge
Santa Fe
N.M. needs earlier primary
All of New Mexico’s neighbors were either holding primaries on Super Tuesday (“Biden wins 8 states in big night,” March 4), or in the case of Nevada, had already voted. Sadly, our state once again found itself out of step with the rest of the region.
By the time New Mexico participates in June, the Democratic nomination could already be decided. That’s unfortunate and puzzling. We are the state with the highest percentage of Hispanics, who are playing a key role in this primary cycle. And yet, we sit on the sidelines while voters in other states exert often disproportionate influence. It’s imperative New Mexico hold future primaries earlier. If it doesn’t, we will remain an electoral backwater.
Mark L. Asquino
Santa Fe
Revealing piece
Did anyone notice that Republican state Rep. Yvette Herrell in her My View (“Democrats already feeling the heat,” Jan. 20) never addresses the impeachment charges against President Donald Trump, who extorted a foreign government for his own political gain and then obstructed Congress’ efforts to investigate his actions?
Instead, she hurls insults at House Democrats for doing their constitutional duty, targeting Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and warning her audience of the demise of the Democratic Party.
For Harrell, the issue is not about whether the president engaged in serious wrongdoing that threatens our national security. Rather, the issue is preserving one’s party at all costs. Herrell’s piece reveals her own character far more than shedding light on anything else.
Bill Hultquist
Santa Fe
