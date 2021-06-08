Having had the opportunity of traversing 50-plus miles of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge on a National Outdoor Leadership School Brooks Range Hiking course some years ago, I wholeheartedly support the Washington Post editorial The New Mexican published urging the refuge be left alone ("U.S. should leave arctic refuge alone," Another View, June 5). I found it difficult at first to concede that there are places so pristine, wild and remote that we humans feel like trespassers. The all-present risk of grizzlies, wolves and the absence of human beings for 14 days reenforced this. With no trails or GPS, and only large-scale topo maps, we learned to focus on natural landmarks, using game trails and caribou river crossings when appropriate. I feel so privileged to have had this experience of a lifetime and fervently hope this place will remain a true wildlife refuge.
Allen Macomber
Santa Fe
Worthy victor
It was clear shortly after the polls closed on June 1 that Democrat Melanie Stansbury would win the 1st Congressional District special election by a landslide (“Dems hold seat,” June 2). She waged a superb campaign on important issues and deserved her overwhelming victory. Stansbury's principal opponent, Republican state Sen. Mark Moores, could have graciously conceded and congratulated her. Instead, he attacked Stansbury and the national Democratic Party. He complained that his defeat was due to a lack of funding rather than the voters' rejection of his weak, unpersuasive campaign. Much in the Donald Trump mode, Moores acted like a whiny, sore loser.
Mark L. Asquino
Santa Fe
Dream candidate
My American Dream scenario includes a two-term presidency for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., when the timing is auspicious. She has a big picture context and this quality aligns with the Right Stuff when considering political representation. These comments aren't intended as implied criticism for President Joe Biden. He has been proactive in a number of difficult contexts, and is a true American advocate.
Ann Gross
Santa Fe
Wake up to danger
Thanks to Dr. Bruce Merchant of Santa Fe ("Highest recommendation," Letters to the Editor, June 4) for his endorsement of the extremely important Bill Gates book, How to Avoid a Climate Disaster. We recommend an equally important book, closer to home and in real time, On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons From the Twentieth Century, by Timothy Snyder, historian of Central and Eastern Europe and the Holocaust. This compact, historically documented volume lists the dangers to our democracy based on 20 examples over the past century. Please read this book.
Forewarned is forearmed. Let us wake up; put down our fiddles and call the fire department. Our democracy is in danger right now.
Kenneth Jacks
and Barbara MacPhee
Santa Fe
Drying up, then what?
Much of New Mexico has now reached what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration calls the "exceptional" stage of drought. This ought to alarm everyone and spur us into immediate action on water conservation. Have I missed a public declaration of a water emergency from the Governor's Office? Here in Santa Fe, from the office of the mayor? Are we getting any instruction or suggestions from officials and subject matter experts? In my household we are undertaking a sharp curtailment on water use, changing many of our daily habits to do so. Are others? Where is the sense of urgency? This is the effects of climate change right in our face. Here, and throughout the Southwest, we need to get very serious about this very fast.
Bruce Taylor
Santa Fe
