The Santa Fe Chapter of the American Institute of Architects would like to express our thanks to Mayor Alan Webber and our City Council for unanimously approving the now-ratified 2022 city budget. This budget evidences a commitment to carefully managing land use and growth, addressing affordable housing, and dedication to our shared public spaces. We are particularly encouraged by the total budget increase of almost 20 percent for the Land Use Department, and the 155.5 percent increase for the Affordable Housing Department, which includes a $3 million investment in the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
We are also happy to hear that city leadership is beginning the work to develop a growth management plan for the city of Santa Fe. A new framework is needed to support conscious and inclusive development that will benefit our city’s current and future inhabitants. Funding alone is not enough to make positive change happen, but it's a great first step. The Santa Fe AIA will continue to support and collaborate with the city in its planning and design efforts, either through the Land Use Working Group (along with our colleagues in the design, construction and real estate industries), or with our design assist team.
We know there are many endeavors that city leadership is undertaking related to design, architecture and planning. The Midtown redevelopment, the streetlight conversion project and the potential of Las Estrellas are all opportunities for which we can share expertise. As citizen architects, we look forward to working in partnership with the city to develop a collective vision for Santa Fe’s future.
Kristen A. Fox
2021 president
Santa Fe Chapter
American Institute of Architects
Speak up
Here are three things to consider in 2021. The fairest tax of all is this: the one you pay and I don't. If I can pick the candidates: vote for anyone you like. Trust me. You, the readers of the Santa Fe New Mexican, will have to decide, who, when and what the our future will be. The timid never lead nor speak up.
Bill Hayden
Santa Fe
Be more gracious
I have been watching with dismay how unfairly Mr. and Mrs. Vladem have been treated over their gift to the community. Our city has always benefited from the generosity of philanthropists, be they native Santa Feans, retirees from other places, or new arrivals. The new contemporary art museum that will be possible because of the Vladems is a vitally important project for Santa Fe. It will engage local artists, support economic development and tourism, create educational opportunities for our children, and make Santa Fe a national and international destination for contemporary art.
Santa Fe, let’s be gracious and grateful for the Vladems’ extraordinary contribution to our community.
Sam Pick
Santa Fe
Lesson learned
Thank you, Santa Fe Fire Department: Holcomb Station 3, Engine 3, A Shift. Despite no smoke + new batteries annually, one smoke alarm shrieked, setting off others, ear-piercingly, housewide, in our home. That was the evening of May 6, as we prepared a cold salad dinner, and we don’t smoke. To our rescue, Capts. Holcomb and Noonan, and Engineer Garcia, who quickly dismantled every alarm, in every room—at our request and with our vow to install new ones immediately. Noting the underside of the removable alarms’ housing, the team showed us the tiny-type, recent expiration date of April 8, 2021.
We share this lesson: changing the batteries annually is not safe enough for fire prevention OR peace of mind. Be sure to add to your calendar each smoke detector’s expiration date — and replace the detector when that nears.
Susan and Robert Haynes-Borson
Santa Fe
Back at it
We just learned that Doug Montgomery will be playing at Vanessie on Mondays — starting Monday (May 10) from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. After 39 years of entertaining there, we gratefully welcome him back. Please come out to support him.
R. Burke and R. Tyner
Santa Fe
