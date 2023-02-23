I’m writing as a retired longtime employee of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs to say how outraged I am about the disgraceful treatment of Eric Blinman, the highly regarded former director of the Office of Archaeological Studies, who has been summarily fired by a Cabinet secretary. Her style of management by intimidation is destroying careers and damaging the department. Blinman is not the only employee to have become a target, but he stands out for his long years of service and record of accomplishment.
It’s heartbreaking to see the devaluation of expertise, experience, and professionalism over the years, and now the tragic disregard for our state’s cultural assets, our most precious resource, and the utter lack of human decency in the treatment of employees. I join the growing chorus of voices calling for new Department of Cultural Affairs leadership and the reinstatement of Blinman.
Mimi Roberts
Santa Fe
Hardly transparent
The New Mexico Senate passed Senate Bill 63 this week, asking for an exemption to the Inspection of Public Records Act, which should never be done. IPRA is there for a researched and solid reason. Allowing public institutions to exempt hiring lists until the last three are selected hurts women and people of color. How will we ever know if any were interviewed? In my long career, I sat on many hiring committees for public institutions. If I had not been on the committee, I can tell you that women and people of color would not even have been on the LONG list. Research how many of these people are presidents of public institutions to this day? I sat on the Foundation for Open Government board for eight years and note several senators who voted for this were awarded the Foundation for Open Government Dixon Award for transparency. They will never be able to claim advocacy for transparency again. Were they just crossing their fingers behind their backs when they won the Dixon Award? To the House of Representatives, please do not vote for SB 63.
Kyla Thompson
Santa Fe
Warning signs
If people are not going to be ticketed if they park at a broken Santa Fe parking meter, shouldn't there be some kind of sign indicating that this is the case ("Time for change," Feb. 22)? I can't tell you how many times I have heard tourists complaining this winter about having to circle to find a place to park with a working meter.
We are a tourist town and we are in a quieter part of the year. It would behoove us to make it easy to park downtown and enjoy all that Santa Fe has to offer without the stress of a possible fine to accompany a visit. Locals deserve this peace of mind as well. Get some signs in the ground until the meters are fixed.
Jackie Camborde
Santa Fe
Liquor while you drive?
While legislators in Santa Fe debate increasing the per-drink tax on alcoholic beverages, opponents line up to defeat this worthy idea. The measure’s proponents point to the success of increased consumption taxes on reducing tobacco use nationwide, and the opponents shiver at the prospect of the same fate for alcohol in New Mexico, which ranks as the worst state for alcohol deaths and disease. Another level of support for alcohol consumption by government is rising on Route 66. The West Central Community Development Group has partnered with Bernalillo County and the city of Albuquerque to construct and operate a visitor center celebrating the Mother Road. (https://www.wccdg.org/route-66-visitors-center)
One of the prominent features of this facility is a taproom. It defies common sense that government and civic leaders would permit, let alone finance, an establishment selling alcoholic beverages to drivers on a storied highway. If New Mexico is serious about curbing alcohol abuse statewide, the Legislature must intervene in the poor decisions of local administrations enchanted with craft beer and designer cocktails. Pass legislation to forbid spending for design and construction of establishments serving and selling booze. It’s just good public policy.
Susan Richards
Albuquerque
Soaring energy costs
In reading Tim Korte’s article (“Here’s why gas prices have gone up,” My View, Feb. 14) on why gas prices have gone up, I agree with his comments on the reasons. This January I was expecting a good increase of double or triple from last month, but it was quite a shock when my December bill was $114.14 and jumped to $728 in January. I find this incredible.