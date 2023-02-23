I’m writing as a retired longtime employee of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs to say how outraged I am about the disgraceful treatment of Eric Blinman, the highly regarded former director of the Office of Archaeological Studies, who has been summarily fired by a Cabinet secretary. Her style of management by intimidation is destroying careers and damaging the department. Blinman is not the only employee to have become a target, but he stands out for his long years of service and record of accomplishment.

It’s heartbreaking to see the devaluation of expertise, experience, and professionalism over the years, and now the tragic disregard for our state’s cultural assets, our most precious resource, and the utter lack of human decency in the treatment of employees. I join the growing chorus of voices calling for new Department of Cultural Affairs leadership and the reinstatement of Blinman.

Mimi Roberts