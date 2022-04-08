I am a resident in a Santa Fe apartment complex. I like my apartment. I like the complex. I like the management staff.
But I believe that there is a problem with the Santa Fe Police Department. My grievance stems from what I believe to be drug dealers, the foot traffic that follows and crime that takes place in the complex. The police aren't enforcing laws on the books. I myself witnessed in broad daylight, breaking and entering perpetrated by the clients of drug dealers. The officer who responded did not talk to me, the witness, and released the perpetrators. I handed that officer two felony arrests on a silver platter.
Then I wrote the police chief an email to voice my complaints. I did receive a phone call from the deputy chief of operations. I got nothing but what I considered vague excuses. The management staff have called and complained and emailed about the drug dealers and their clients as well, with the same results. My vehicle was broken into and items were stolen. I didn't call the crime in because of the inaction of past calls. Why would I bother? I am a 55-year-old, disabled Army veteran, and I have to fear for my safety. Criminals seem to be afforded more rights than me.
Sean T. Green
Santa Fe
Solutions, not checks
New Mexicans need solutions to address the rising living costs of fuel and inflation. Unfortunately, a relief payment of $500 fails to address New Mexico's fuel tax and the perpetual issues caused by a sluggish response by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. She has lost over 100,000 jobs due to her failed and unfair policies under her management of the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexico remains the state with the highest unemployment. Congratulations, governor, on reclaiming 11,000 potential cannabis jobs; you've got tens of thousands more to rebuild. In addition to temporary relief, New Mexico must elect a governor who will lead reform on gross receipt and corporate tax structure, strategies for local economic investments, and State Investment Council investment efforts that create a lucrative environment to attract investment and business development in our great state.
Brett Kokinadis
founder, Stop MLG
Albuquerque
Keep Santa Fe special
Santa Fe New Mexico was the first UNESCO creative city selected by the United Nation’s, educational, scientific and cultural organization in the U.S. It is one of the oldest cities founded by Europeans in the country. Santa Fe is known as The City Different for its unique combination of natural beauty combined with a rich cultural environment and space to breathe. Santa Fe embodies its own history, melding Hispanic, Anglo and Native American as well as other cultures.
A project being proposed would change the existing zoning on Old Pecos Trail from one house per 1 acre to R-3, in other words around 3 houses per acre. The current zoning supports the traditional value and extraordinary appeal of this City Different. This proposed revision undermines those very qualities. The land in question is 9.5 acres: the plan is to build 25 houses on those 9.5 acres. Old Pecos Trail is a historic entrance to Santa Fe. Old Pecos Trail is Santa Fe’s front yard of an importance that affects Santa Fe communities. It is national heritage, which is part of Route 66, is unique. Rezoning sets a precedent for future multistory residential and commercial developments. Once these qualities that make Santa Fe so unique are gone, they are gone forever.
Paulette Frankl
Santa Fe
