Since restaurants were first closed to indoor dining (and many of us still feel uneasy eating in public outdoor spaces), we’ve all been ordering more takeout meals. Long before the pandemic, we had a trash problem. According to Bloomberg News, “Almost 80 percent of plastic ever produced is entombed in landfills, strewn across the world’s landscapes or drifting in the seas.” Then China stopped taking our recyclable plastic. This is a global problem, but in a progressive city like Santa Fe, we should be able to make small but important changes on the local level.
For starters, we can ask restaurants to skip the extras (plastic utensils, little packets of condiments) and urge them to switch to environmentally safe packaging, even if it costs us a little bit more. But it would be far more effective if the city of Santa Fe would deal with packaging waste as they did with plastic shopping bags, requiring restaurants to gradually switch to biodegradable packaging and stop using plastic containers.
Diane Vennema
Santa Fe
Windy benefits
New Mexico’s wind industry provides power for at least 630,000 homes and employs nearly 3,000 people. Even in a rural community such as Grady, local wind farms have offered employment to hundreds of workers during construction and continue to employ many in permanent positions to maintain the turbines. In addition, there have been great benefits for the local schools.
The Grady Municipal School District has benefited from receiving annual payments from two of the wind companies.
When working on the yearly budget, it can be very difficult to make decisions that will affect academic priorities, facility improvements or other long-range projects. With the added funding from wind projects, the district has been able to undertake projects not possible otherwise.
Wind energy is a powerful revenue source that has become an economic lifeline for rural schools and townships. Whenever the wind blows, these communities are receiving benefits.
Elnabeth Grau
superintendent
Grady Municipal Schools
Grady, N.M.
Deciphering the Don
Herd mentality? Did President Donald Trump mean herd immunity or was he talking down to his supporters about the pandemic? It is interesting the difference between Trump and Bob Woodward speaking to each other during the taped interviews and how Trump speaks to his supporters and the rest of us. He talks down to his supporters. To keep this herd mentality with his supporters, he feels he needs to keep them ignorant. I, along with so many others, find it mind-blowing to watch his supporters never question anything he does.
Moderate Republicans, conservative and moderate Democrats, liberals and the left need to vote this guy out. There is no room not to vote or to vote for a third-party candidate this time. This impeached president must be voted out of office by the people, since the Senate is too terrified of him.
John St. Peter
Santa Fe
Honor the past
I would like to express my feelings over what has transpired during theses past few months regarding our mayor and historic statues in our town. I believe Mayor Alan Webber is hypocritical to have removed the statue of Don Diego de Vargas from Cathedral Park secretly, then show up at the Fiesta de Santa Fe opening Mass to read the proclamation that established Fiesta and honors de Vargas and others. If he is going to do that, shouldn’t the mayor support all that our city represents?
Bernadette Lovato
Santa Fe
Rethink the message
Regarding the article about the removal of controversial monuments (“Still standing,” Sept. 13), it’s important to remember that not all monuments are in and of themselves controversial. Obelisks are one example of a neutral design. By changing the inscription, they may become something that can be accepted by all, perhaps something like, “This obelisk is dedicated to mutual respect and the foundation that all humans are created equal.”
Lynna Plata
Chimayó
Deep vs. shallow
Here’s the deep state versus shallow state. Tightening government regulations to counteract climate change: deep. Throwing paper towels at hurricane devastation and offering rakes in the face of catastrophic fires: shallow. Investigating foreign interference in our elections, no matter who it implicates: deep. Refusing to provide, or rewriting, intelligence briefings to obscure foreign support for the president’s campaign: shallow. Using the Justice Department to end racial discrimination: deep. Using the Justice Department to defend the president against defamation claims from a rape case: shallow. National health experts recommending, and governors mandating, hard tasks — mask and not congregating — during a pandemic: deep. Contradicting those guidelines because they “make the president look bad:” shallow. Equating stock market fluctuations with economic health to the tune of $3 billion in federal backup: shallow. Providing similar support for Americans hurt by an economic crash: deep.
Doreen Bailey
Santa Fe
