Regarding City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth’s plan for a new city Office of Equity and Inclusion. A new layer of bureaucracy for one and all, at a cost of around $700,000. Transparent government at its finest. (This letter is already a mouthful of bureaucratese.) “Inclusion”? Who? And let’s talk about a “water feature”! What fun!

Albo Fossa

Santa Fe