The month of November was recently proclaimed Vegan Awareness Month to help bring attention to the benefits of veganism. I grew up loving animals and eating meat, eggs and dairy. My love of animals led me to seek animal science degrees in college. I ran one of the school’s production units and slaughterhouse. I studied it. I lived it. I have slit the throats of animals I raised. I still considered myself an animal lover.
Halfway through college, I switched my major from animal science to psychology. I progressively cut meat out of my diet. I learned about the many other benefits of a meat-free diet. It has been a long road to my vegan life. I will never forget the things I have done to animals along the way. Yet there is something very freeing about feeling like I am living a life aligned with my ethics and values. Animals can and do suffer. I hope this month you stop and ask yourself, “Am I living what I believe?”
Em Burlin
Santa Fe
Humble and dedicated
There is the need to distinguish between the Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative’s headline-making board of trustees and its dedicated, rarely mentioned employees (“Rio Arriba sued for redacting some personal information from documents,” Oct. 18).
I started working at the co-op last week in a newly created public information officer role to improve both internal and external communications. Based on what I had read and heard, I expected to find a malfunctioning workplace that mirrored the political strife of our elected board. Instead, I found a group of dedicated employees with a clear purpose and mission. The co-op employs roughly 100 people in Northern New Mexico, all of whom enjoy health care coverage, education programs and a supportive workplace. I’m not saying that the co-op is perfect; I am saying there is more to the story than the headlines might lead one to believe. Even if they don’t garner a lot of press coverage, the committed employees define Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative.
Tabitha Clay
Hernandez
Honor the women
While your Veterans Day supplement (“ ‘In Country: Memories of service in Vietnam,’ ” Nov. 11) did a fine job honoring many who served in Vietnam, you really missed the boat by not profiling any female veterans of that conflict. Without them, most of whom were nurses, a good number of the men never would have made it home. On this day, I celebrate retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Bobby G. Huskey, who was one of those patriotic young women, and who lives right here in Santa Fe.
Honey Ward
Albuquerque
Happy twofer
Perhaps we can turn two problems into one solution. Why not hire the homeless (or panhandlers claiming to be homeless) to maintain the medians? Assign one or more to each median. Put up a sign saying, “This median maintained with the help of Alice and Anthony.” Pay them a weekly stipend, subject to approval of their work. One rule: They can’t panhandle from the median for which they are the caretaker.
Brian Weiss
Santa Fe
Scary times
Hello, impeachment! You watch the chief embezzler and his turtle compadre on Fox News or at rallies in front of his worshippers and you wonder: What will prevail — the rule of law or the emperor (clothes or no clothes?)? How did we the people — the masses, our democracy — get to this point? He’s been slick, the commander in chief, the grabber, the extortionist. He got his Supreme Court, including his last exhibitionist, maybe rapist, member. This is a scary moment.
Irene Wachtel
Santa Fe
Hold dear
Thank you for the very impressive, beautifully researched and poignant supplement (“ ‘In Country: Memories of service in Vietnam,’ ” Nov. 11) with the Nov. 11 New Mexican. I read it cover to cover with much admiration. I am so appreciative for your monthslong work.
Irene Owsley
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.