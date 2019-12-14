I think Republicans will be doing the Democrats a big favor by finding President Donald Trump not guilty and returning him to the White House. If Trump were to be found guilty by the Republican Senate, it would leave the field open to a moderate Republican. Mitt Romney could well beat most Democratic candidates, because many independent and even Republicans would no longer be voting against a despised candidate but a compassionate man who has had the courage to criticize Trump. He has a proven track record in health care and many years of experience in government.
Erik Speyer
Santa Fe
Let’s be smart
Our votes are being solicited — by both parties — on the basis of emotion versus thoughtful, considered visions based on facts and realities. If Democratic candidates don’t start showing backbone and leadership based on facts and reality, we’ll be continuing our current and worsening nightmare.
For example, we can’t even support primary and elementary education adequately. Many teachers use their own money to supply classrooms; there were more than 600 unfilled teaching positions in New Mexico this fall. And does “free” apply to entities such as trade schools? Additionally, if you’re a business person who occasionally provides pro bono services, you know how jaded recipient perceptions can be — we need the service you’re providing, but we know it would be better service if we paid for it.
I certainly don’t support obscene costs of postsecondary education, but making it free is not the answer (“State seeks 9% funding boost for higher ed,” Nov. 8). Stop assuming all your constituents can’t or don’t think.
J. Taub
Santa Fe
Learning about America
I am a fifth grade student at Rains Intermediate School in Emory, Texas. We are studying about the founding of America and the early explorers. We would like to discover more about America, too. I am asking your readers to send postcards and letters so I can learn more about your city. I thank you in advance.
Jalari S.
c/o Ms. Kuch’s class
P.O. Box 247
Emory, Texas 75440
Major, not minor
On Dec. 4, a traffic study for SF Brown Inc.’s proposed development at Zia Road and St. Francis Drive (“Wrong time, wrong place for development,” My View, Sept. 29) was discussed at SF Brown’s neighborhood meeting. The study indicated a minimal impact on the area with only a 5 percent increase in traffic. How was that determined? In fact, there will most likely be a major impact.
Catherine Martinez
Santa Fe
A good issue
Kudos to the Santa Fe New Mexican for its Sunday, Dec. 8 issue. There were several timely and well-written articles that answered pressing questions. To name but a few, Michael Gerstein’s article (“With election a year out, pro-Trump ads target Torres Small,” Dec. 8) on “dark money” explained what organizations were behind a host of recent political advertisements and why that matters to democracy. The commentary by Gerry Fairbrother (“Good food is good for you,” Dec. 8), highlighted the importance of food stamps (SNAP) and the impact it has on New Mexico’s population. And The New Mexican‘s own editorial (“Students need a teacher in every classroom,” Our View, Dec. 8), underscored this key gap for this former teacher and concerned citizen. Thank you for continuing to inform our residents.
Brian L. Goldbeck
Santa Fe
