Let’s assume “we’re all in this together.” Let’s assume that those of us who are able to continue working are doing so safely and, further, that those of us who are able are contributing to various food banks and nonprofits distributing goods to those among us who are without work and with limited resources to survive these unprecedented times.
Pass the deep appreciation around to every soul working to keep our community healthy and fed (in health care, grocery stores, banks and restaurants — you are pillars of our community). To the city of Santa Fe’s dedicated employees — you are appreciated.
To the mayor and city councilors, however, I must give you a D-minus for your complete lack of care when it comes to city streets and, most importantly, the abysmal state of City Hall’s landscaping and medians around town. Rather than repair roads, new striping is put on old asphalt. Rather than pull weeds and repair brick walkways, a caution sign has been installed. Really? This is the best you can do? City Hall is our beautiful city’s handshake. It’s for all — locals, part-timers and tourists. Enough excuses — and please don’t call upon the current crisis as a reason to delay cleanup. Fix the streets, clean up the medians (all of them, for goodness sake, all over town) and, yes, clean your own front “yard” on Lincoln Avenue. It is up to city leaders to put the vast staff and resources back to work sprucing up our town and making us proud to be open and welcoming again.
Lisa Bybee
Santa Fe
Trap the moths
The late-spring moths do not eat your clothes, but they excrete on lamp shades, walls, clothes and stain them.
I use a stainless-steel frying pan (12 inches wide, 21/2 inches deep). Fill it with at least 2 tablespoons of liquid dish soap. Put the pan next to your kitchen sink and use the water sprayer, move it around to fill the pan and allow a lot of suds to build up. The pan should almost be full of water and soap suds should be an inch or two above the pan. Direct a narrow desk lamp to almost touching the foam. I set my trap next to my kitchen sink where it will stay all night. Moving the pan can be messy.
It is the last thing you do before going to bed. Be sure all house lights are off. If the trap light is the only light in the house, the moths will be attracted to it, fly into the foam, drop in the pan and cannot get out.
Paula McClean
Santa Fe
Great job, all
While we continue to admire and thank the essential workers, particularly our medical experts and professionals, during this unprecedented time in our modern history, I want to also admire and thank all the residents (you know who you are) who have performed so diligently with stay-at-home orders, wearing masks and distancing. When this is all over, and it will be in time, we can be assured your performance was and is of great importance. You are all my heroes.
Marcia Wolf
Santa Fe
Who’ll step up?
I think the U.S. House would override President Donald Trump’s veto of a rescue of the U.S. Postal Service. I think the Republican-dominated U.S. Senate would not. I am disappointed but not surprised. Many would be greatly harmed without the Postal Service. I would miss letters and important documents, not to mention essential medications. Maybe the Republicans will notice a hit in the gut when their election campaign fliers don’t reach me. I don’t read their street signs.
Albo P. Fossa
Santa Fe
Clean energy, not pits
Contrary to what was reported in The New Mexican (“Plans to boost LANL pit production get mixed reactions from CD3 candidates,” May 17), many people have protested pit production. According to Greg Mello, there was uniform bipartisan opposition to pit production at Los Alamos National Laboratory a very short time ago. See lasg.org/MPF2/PitProdOpposition.html. Sens. Pete Domenici and Jeff Bingaman, Gov. Bill Richardson and then-U.S. Rep. Tom Udall all opposed LANL as a pit production site. None saw LANL as appropriate for a production mission. They all thought the Waste Isolation Pilot Project was a better site for such a production mission and wrote the Department of Energy accordingly. Neither did the University of California, which ran LANL then and still partly does, want that mission.
The case for plutonium production involves job creation and strengthening our economy and national defense, but doesn’t mention the danger of plutonium pollution, the difficulty of dealing with waste products (LANL already has problems with safe waste remediation) and the world danger involved in increasing dangerous weaponry. Instead of plutonium production, let’s make New Mexico the capital of sustainable energy — building solar and wind facilities. Let’s create jobs to rebuild our ailing infrastructure. Please contact Sens. Udall and Martin Heinrich and U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján to tell them we don’t want the dangers of plutonium production. We want to support economic construction, not destruction.
Nancy King
Santa Fe
Out of touch
In regards to John Rosemond (“Today’s ‘Good Mommy Club’ does no favor for kids,” May 17), I’m so glad Rosemond’s mother had time to let him blossom as a precocious shoe tier — let’s cue the applause. Instead of focusing on shoe-tying technique, today’s mothers are spending their time shielding their families from such immediate concerns as the global pandemic, hunger, loss of housing, loss of child care, nonexistent health care and widespread social isolation. Who gave an old white man a platform to deride mothers during a global crisis? Rosemond’s main message being that our kids don’t find us interesting?
So after we work all day, stand in line at the food bank and educate our kids on Zoom, we should take up knitting? There is not a mother in America right now, or as he calls her a “biological vending machine,” who is bored and obsessing over her kids. Mothers in America are struggling to keep our children educated, fed and out of the hospital. Rosemond’s privileged, 70-year-old opinion of mothers and our “Good Mommy Club” is insensitive, out-of-touch and unwanted. I’m glad he’s good at shoe-tying because he sure misses the mark as a columnist. C’mon Santa Fe New Mexican, you’re better than this.
Kate Broyles
Santa Fe
An argument for snow
Regarding “Anatomy of a Print” by Michael Abatemarco (Pasatiempo, May 15): The more I look at the illustration of Gustave Baumann’s Church Ranchos de Taos, the more convinced I am that the white on the ground represents snow. The reasons are as follows:
- The brushstrokes of the white color are scumbled, so that it really looks like the remnants of snow. I doubt that the artist was “reflecting the light off the soil” because soil is not a reflective surface.
- The sky overhead is nearly entirely covered with cloud so that what might be a parasol is more likely an umbrella.
- The two figures at the back of the procession seem to have a hunched-over posture — as one assumes in cold weather. Also, the bulk of the figures suggests they are rather heavily dressed.
- The procession seems to be leaving footprints, as if the ground were muddy.
- The white seems thicker on the shady side of the buildings on the left. No “reflection” would be possible there.
- The distant hill, painted a light gray, has short white striations. This is an excellent rendering of the way new-fallen, light snow appears on our wooded hillsides.
Stephen E. Silver
Santa Fe
Not good policy
As we are learning more about COVID-19 and the misinformation and inaccuracies of the original model(s), why has Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham been so slow in adjusting her strategy and providing reliable guidance? Why is she continuing to have the same lockdown measures across all counties in New Mexico when there appears to be only two hot spots? Why not protect those most vulnerable (extended-care facilities and Native American reservations) and allow others to go back to work and use their judgment? Why are states that have had more cases and deaths than New Mexico opening up at faster rates? Why is she now mandating masks when at the peak of exposure they were not required? Her opening strategies are so constraining that many small businesses cannot reopen in an economically sensible manner. Her actions are destroying an already-fragile New Mexican economy
Robert Geller
Santa Fe
Follow the guidelines
This week, two nice young men from the Santa Fe County Assessor’s Office arrived at my front door to verify some completed construction projects. They arrived without masks, and my dogs were barking so frantically that I had to step outside to talk to them. Of course, I didn’t have a mask on since I was in my home. I am astonished that government employees came into my space with little regard for me, the senior citizen homeowner. I have taken extreme precautions, going only to the market and to walk my dogs, and I think that government workers could bring themselves to follow public health guidelines to protect citizens. In fact, it should be a requirement put forth by the department.
Katherine Perkins
Santa Fe
