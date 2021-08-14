Regarding a replacement for the obelisk on the Plaza, I recommend an idea that might be less contentious and more historically characteristic: Build nothing. Remove all traces of the existing pedestal, planters, walls and fencing, and level the pavement to match the rest of the surrounding area. Maybe add an embedded plaque acknowledging Tewa ancestral lands. A traditional approach to plaza design, an open plaza is meant to be a place for people and their activities, and any permanent structure in the center colonizes or claims the space that belongs to us all. (The historic obelisk might be restored and placed off-center somewhere.) Many of the original plazas in the Americas have open spaces in their centers, as did Santa Fe’s for its first 257 years. Far from being negative, open space allows for anything to happen, space for people to gather, circulate, dance, demonstrate or celebrate.
Greg Walke
Santa Fe
Too many weeds
Weeds, weeds, everywhere! I am appalled and disappointed at the lack of attention to the weeds we see all over Santa Fe. They’re on the medians and sides of major streets, i.e., Cerrillos Road and St. Francis Drive. I’d been told a couple of months ago that Mayor Alan Webber was using funds to clean up areas that are more visible (to tourists). Well, both streets mentioned are main arteries that tourists use to drive into the city and beyond. The Santa Fe Plaza is indeed a major tourist attraction and should be “beautified.” However, first impressions are important, too. And, if visitors’ first encounter as they drive in is the sight of the unsightly weeds, that’s not a very good first impression. I, too, vote for a fountain to be installed where the obelisk had been. Get it done, already. Enough with committees.
Maria Felt
Santa Fe
Stop the sprawl
Concerned about unending building of houses and apartments, traffic jams, no water, ugly sprawl? You’re too late! See the monstrously ugly apartment behemoths at Interstate 25, exit 278, blotting out the mountain views. Note the oblivious city planners, City Council and Mayor Alan Webber — all are rubber-stamping each and every development/building proposal put before them with little regard for aesthetics, maintaining the unique quality of Santa Fe, coming traffic jams, lack of city parking and, most of all, total ignorance of and lack of concern for where the water will come from now and in the near future to support all this building.
It seems to me The Santa Fe New Mexican obviously supports ongoing building/development in its obsession with affordable housing. Development activist and columnist Kim Shanahan first tried, along with Webber, to lull the gullible with blithe claims that we have water by trotting out “the water bank” and water credits when neither the “bank” nor water credits per se necessarily represent real, existent water. Now Shanahan is pushing another developer favorite — raising building-height limits. Where will the ongoing building sprawl be halted? Where is a building moratorium?
Michael Pschorr
Santa Fe
Taking care of it
Hurray for the Rail Trail maintenance crews! While we all appreciate the monsoon rains this year, the heavy downpours have continually devastated the Rail Trail south of town. County crews have been out in force doing what they can to keep this wonderful amenity open and useable for the many who use this trail daily. Thanks to County Commissioner Hank Hughes, County Manager Katherine Miller and all the county staff.
Steve Crawford
Santa Fe
Save the children
It would be convenient to conflate the act of a seriously flawed father, who killed his babies with a spearfish gun because he was convinced they inherited evil genes from their mother (“Man kills his kids, blames QAnon,” Aug. 13), with those who endanger their own children by refusing to use vaccines, masks and social distancing to protect against COVID-19. But the parenting is not the same, although the parents may get their disinformation from the same source. The infanticide father insanely believed he was sacrificing his kids to save the world. The anti-mask parents are rational beings, willing to imperil children to make a political point. Unlike “serpent DNA,” coronavirus is a real monster that enslaves human cells to replicate, then enslaves human bodies to transmit infection to others — assuring its survival at the expense of ours. Please, save, don’t sacrifice, the children.
Doreen Bailey
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Greg Walke's letter reminds me of Carl Sandburg's poem, Grass.
Pile the bodies high at Austerlitz and Waterloo.
Shovel them under and let me work—
I am the grass; I cover all.
And pile them high at Gettysburg
And pile them high at Ypres and Verdun.
Shovel them under and let me work.
Two years, ten years, and passengers ask the conductor:
What place is this?
Where are we now?
I am the grass.
Let me work.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.