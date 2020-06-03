It was a cold and windy winter day in the Albertsons parking lot when I noticed a man and woman walking with a dog. The two both were wrapped in several layers of used clothing. The dog was snarling and barking, ready to chew anybody who came too close. When the Santa Fe police car stopped next to the couple and an officer jumped out, I was waiting to see how they were going to be hassled.
I heard the officer say to the couple (I paraphrase): “There’s lot of ice on the crosswalk, it appears to be slippery, so be very careful when you cross St. Francis.” A few more words were exchanged and the officer left. My assumption that the couple would be hassled was a clear indication of my prejudicial view of police action. The reality of that officer’s actions made my day.
James Jones
Santa Fe
Thanks to S.F. police
I own a downtown business. Approximately three weeks ago, I called the police non-emergency number on a man who was disturbing the peace by Burro Alley. Two police officers — a woman and a man — and a traffic control officer engaged with the man for half an hour. During this time, they endured abuse from him: He swore obscenities at them, he threatened them, and he taunted them. The officers never let it get to them once. They were professional, they took their time, and they de-escalated the situation. The man left of his own accord. It occurs to me now, in the light of current events, that we are not only blessed to live in this fine city, but also that we have a superb police force. From the bottom of the heart, my thanks go out to the fine officers of the Santa Fe Police Department.
Nicholas Maryol
owner
Tia Sophia's Family Restuarant
Another way?
There must be another and better way for the mayor to save money than by cutting the wages of city workers who are needed. The city workers I encounter on the Senior Ride and buses are just dedicated, caring people who are not very well paid to begin with and have families to support. I take Senior Ride and the buses all the time. They both have been a blessing during this pandemic and any other time. I do not drive and mostly walk wherever and whenever I can. I depend on the Senior Ride to take me shopping and to my medical appointments and for evening entertainment. Most of these people are all working now and are putting their lives on the line during this time. Can't we save money another way?
Barbara Arlen
Santa Fe
Take out your trash
Most people eating takeout at parks drive there. Instead of trying to figure out how to stretch scarce resources or stress city workers with their mess, why don’t these folks just drive it home to be picked up on regular trash day?
Glenna Carinci
Santa Fe
Lower the noise
A helicopter flew circles around our city center for more than three hours Friday night. Aside from the noise and irritation, what possible purpose could this action accomplish? I’m assuming it was either a police helicopter or a news helicopter hovering over the protest sparked by the brutal murder of George Floyd. Either of these organizations should step back and reconsider their fly-around action. It raises the tension of those on the ground who are trying to have their voices heard after the senseless death of George Floyd and so many others before him.
So here’s my view. Put your people on the ground so they can listen. If you are a police officer, do your job at the site of the protest and show your concern for safety and support, not your opposition, but show your concern above all. If you are from the media, just how much aerial footage do you need? Same advice. Be among the the people who need their voices heard the most, and report it honestly and constructively. I’ve grown tired of the noise and the hysteria and anger. Let’s lower our voices. Let’s lower the noise.
William Halsted
Santa Fe
Believe the words
Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, thy will be done on earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread and forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. Lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil. Amen. We say these words on a regular basis. Do we believe them and are we praying for them to be true? We need to work together on this for our deliverance from the evil that persists in our world. Amen.
Bernadette Bach
Santa Fe
The greatest
I believe with all my heart that Donald Trump is the greatest president America has ever had.
I believe he was purposely misled concerning the virus, purposely misled to take Trump down. He was so proud of the success of our economy. This shutdown is being blamed on Trump. It should be blamed on the ill advice of Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx. This is no accident. Lemmings who have zero desire for true information, believing the media's fake news, will go ahead and vote for senile and utterly scary former Vice President Joseph Biden.
Trump has done wonders for this country. It deeply saddens me that those who know nothing have no desire to penetrate the truth and are so easily mind-controlled. Trump has endured so much hate and controversy throughout his presidency. Where is your compassion?
Tobi Wilde
Santa Fe
