There is a concern expressed by some that adding $600 to unemployment benefits will encourage people not to seek paid work because they will be getting more money than they would have received in their old jobs.
I believe this is a misconception. The $600 additional money is temporary. While it may boost low-wage earners’ income for a short time, it is not enough money to keep them permanently unemployed but it might allow them to pay the rent, pay off a credit card, or buy a pair of shoes for a child.
Perhaps those who are suggesting that the additional money will inspire the “undeserving poor” not to work are revealing their own inclinations.
Nancy A. Murphy
Santa Fe
Maps help
The map showing locations of coronavirus cases in the state makes it easy to see which counties have the most cases.
I would like to see county maps of other serious problems in New Mexico, such as drug addicts, drug dealers, unemployment, automobile accidents, school district student population, senior citizens, etc. Maps are easy to view and understand.
John Garcia
Santa Fe
Raise wages
The employees of grocery stores are holding one of the final strings of our society together. If they get sick or decide to strike or quit, and grocery stores begin to close, imagine the chaos to follow.
While grocery stores are bringing in record numbers, how much are they paying their workers? These workers need to be making $20 an hour minimum. Grocery store employees have been underappreciated and underpaid for far too long.
Now that they are putting themselves in harm’s way on the front lines of this whole mess, they deserve much more.
Sanjay Martinez
Santa Fe
Stop the intakes
Some recovery centers are still taking in new patients in the midst of this pandemic. Recovery centers are akin to nursing homes, in that the current residents have nowhere to go if they get sick. Many people have family members working in these centers who are worried about exposure as well.
It’s time to suspend new intakes for the time being. It’s a hard choice, but protection of people in closed-in facilities has to be on the priority list.
Glenda Fletcher
Velarde
Altered priorities
My husband and I have calculated how much money we spend each month when we go out. Meals out, movies, shopping, game fees for duplicate bridge, shooting pool at The Alley and so forth.
We’ll donate that amount to places such as The Food Depot, La Familia Medical Center and the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society. We know everyone cannot afford to do that but hope those who can will.
Our second idea is to suggest The New Mexican open up the Empty Stocking Fund for the duration of the virus.
Judy Carr
Santa Fe
Thanks, ‘New Mexican’
I was so sorry to read that the paper is now in the position of having to lay off some of its employees. I would like you to know how much I appreciate receiving my newspaper every morning.
I can’t even begin to understand what is involved in getting a paper out every day, but I do know that it takes the combined effort of many. I would like to thank each and every one for helping make our lives a little better during these difficult times.
A huge thank you to everyone at the Santa Fe New Mexican.
Diane Le Zotte
Santa Fe
Gratitude through music
During these challenging times we must do our best to encourage each other. We must walk full of faith, hope and love. We should have an “attitude of gratitude” every day, with positive words and beautiful smiles to all who we encounter.
Sharing words of kindness, grace and peace to bless others is so important. We have so much to be thankful for even though we are all at a standstill right now. We know this, too, shall pass.
Nosotros, a local New Mexico band of 25 years has an incredible video. “Cada Dia/Each Day” is its 2019 official video. The music is wonderful, the words are powerful and the message is beautiful: “Always giving from the heart,” “Where there is a will there is a way,” “There is always faith” and so much more.
Check it out when you have time. It will touch your soul, make you smile and want to dance. Wishing everyone a beautiful blessed and brave day.
God bless you all!
Doris McBride
Santa Fe
To the rescue!
My 22-year-old son and his friend were recently stranded on Roatán, one of the Bay Islands of Honduras. When I found out that they were not able to get back on their own, I immediately contacted the offices of U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich. I very shortly received emails and call backs from their staffers.
Throughout the next week, both offices were very conscientious in contacting me to give me updates. They also called the two directly in Honduras to be sure that they were OK and following the steps that they needed to be doing to be sure that they were on the right lists with the State Department to ensure that they would not “slip through the cracks.”
The offices were also involved in talks with the government of Honduras and perhaps even United Airlines to arrange for a plane to come and pick them up, as well as hundreds of other Americans and some Canadians. The young men arrived in Houston and are well.
The whole experience made a big impression on them and definitely reminded me again of how glad that I am to be an American.
Roxanne Connan
Santa Fe
Shopping for seniors
Kudos to Albertsons Market Street store for instituting senior hours, one of several doing this. Arriving a few minutes before 7 a.m., I found a good parking space. Approaching the store, I was confronted with a line of masked and gloved people snaking around the perimeter of the building. When the doors opened promptly at 7 a.m., the line moved rapidly.
Inside, the store was organized and the shelves were well stocked, considering the rumors I had been hearing. The only item I couldn’t find was rice. Uncle Ben and his kin were missing. Yes, I found TP. The checkout lanes were well-staffed with cashiers and baggers. Store employees were available to answer questions.
The milling seniors were very courteous to each other. All in all, a good experience.
Barbara Hays
Santa Fe
Silver linings?
It would seem the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse have come calling. War, Famine, Pestilence and Death.
Their minions come with them. Hoarding: Been to a grocery store lately? Greed: How about those scammers? Indifference: How about those frolicking on the beaches and everyone else who will not heed the warnings to avoid social gatherings?
Mother would say every calamity brings some good. No hay mal que bien no trae. Maybe, just maybe, we will come away from this COVID-19 pandemic with a better appreciation for each other.
Mom also had another saying; Prayer is never wasted.
Antonio M. Gonzales
Santa Fe
Leading from behind
It’s no wonder the United States started from behind in the fight against the coronavirus. Department of Homeland Security officials wound down the global pandemics team in 2017.
In April 2018, national security adviser John Bolton forced out the National Security Council team that dealt with deadly pandemics. President Donald Trump’s administration effectively destroyed a large part of our ability to combat the coronavirus pandemic. That simply does not make sense.
Dick Foster
White Rock
Stimulate compassion
The coronavirus relief bill just approved by Congress and signed by the president will send up to $1,200 to most individuals and $2,400 to most couples. This, and other assistance, is an essential lifeline for many.
Those who are still working or are those otherwise financially secure can, and should, pass along these payments to those are suffering. The Santa Fe Community Foundation has established a COVID-19 Response Fund to enable local nonprofits to provide food and other assistance to those impacted by the pandemic.
There are, of course, many other organizations deserving support.
Nicholas Knorr
Santa Fe
