We are indeed living in interesting times. It seems we have increasingly divided ourselves nationally and locally into two opposing camps: one camp in which we accept shared responsibility for the welfare of our fellow citizens, and one camp where addressing the misfortunes of others is not our responsibility.
While few of us occupy either camp exclusively, one or the other usually predominates. This attitudinal division presents an interesting conundrum: Wearing a face mask is meant to limit the spread of COVID-19, in large part by limiting the release of virus through the exhalations of asymptomatic but contagious individuals. Refusing to wear a mask indicates rejection of responsibility for protecting the health of our neighbors, yet such rejection could put our friends and our families in mortal danger. Is this behavior an affirmation that not only am I not my brother’s keeper, but neither am I my own keeper?
Richard Perkins
Santa Fe
A burden for all
A recent editorial (“Speak up on plan to reopen public schools,” Our View, June 25) said “A hybrid model likely will be a burden to families whose parents can’t work at home.”
The proposed hybrid model will be a burden on all parents, whether they work from home or not. People who are working from home are working! It will not be easy for them to supervise their children, help those children complete their online or other home assignments, and at the same time meet the needs and demands of their employers. Independent contractors and entrepreneurs who work from home and have school-age children will also bear a heavy burden.
Judy Gray Johnson
Santa Fe
Fixing the figures
I’ve read carefully the coverage of the Trump rally in Tulsa, and nowhere in The New Mexican did I find a reference to the most shocking and shameful thing Trump said at the rally: that he had told “his people” to “go slow” on the COVID-19 testing because they were finding too many cases!
To ask public health officers to falsify or impede testing data is criminal malfeasance — obviously because the numbers hurt his chances for reelection. By itself, this would be grounds for impeachment. I would expect Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx to resign in protest since Trump is making it impossible for them to do their job.
And according to Bolton, Trump suggested to China that — like China — he might manage a constitutional amendment to allow him to serve three terms!
We have six more months to live under the regime; who knows how much more real damage he will do?
Robert Benedetti
Santa Fe
Storage solutions
Why did Holtec focus on building their “temporary” nuclear waste storage site in southeast New Mexico, close to the oil- and gas-rich Permian Basin? If nothing else, continued fracking in that area could induce earthquakes, as has occurred in other fracking sites around the country, which can only increase the risk of having radioactive waste leak out of the storage casks at this site.
Why not build this nuclear waste storage site near Yucca Mountain in Nevada, which already is proposed as a permanent repository for high level nuclear waste? That would make moving the waste from the temporary Holtec site so much easier once the Yucca Mountain site is up and running in the future.
Ed Birnbaum
Los Alamos
Define freedom
This morning I snapped at my wife and quickly apologized as we headed for our morning walk.
On the trail together, I thought a lot about why I felt tired and depressed. Usually, I’m pretty “up.” After some time I realized it’s because we are following directions about social distancing and staying at home while so many people in surrounding states are not, producing 40,000 new coronavirus cases in a day when we almost had it whipped in this country. And that makes me mad.
Bless her heart, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has delayed Phase 2 reopening in New Mexico. But the people who refuse to follow directions made that decision necessary. These people are endangering us and preventing us from going back to normal behavior in the foreseeable future.
Not only that, my wife won’t be able to visit her children in Europe this fall. As Francine Prose observed today, we in the U.S., far from being the “shining city on the hill” have become an international pariah.
All because people misinterpret “freedom” to mean personal license.
Claude Phipps
Santa Fe
