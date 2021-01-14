After last week’s invasion of the U.S. Capitol, many good people proclaimed: “This is not who we are.” We Americans are not gun-toting racist hooligans who invade government sanctuaries and violate the rule of law to get our way when something occurs that we don’t agree with — or when some government we don’t like takes control. This is not America.
But this is America. Our government — both Democratic and Republican administrations — models gun violence whenever we militarily attack countries we disagree with and assassinate people we say are terrorists. We model disrespect for the rule of law when we pursue “regime change” against foreign leaders.
We enshrine white supremacy when we proclaim U.S. exceptionalism and attack only nonwhite people and nations. What other lesson can we expect young Americans to take from our actions around the world except that gun violence is good and forcing our will on others is OK?
Kathleen Christison
Santa Fe
Stop the lie
In the wake of President Donald Trump’s impeachment for fomenting an insurrection to overturn his election defeat, state Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce accused the Democrats of “causing dissension” and says Congress should focus on unifying and healing (“New Mexico politicians weigh in on Trump’s second impeachment,” Jan. 14).
This from a man who was quoted the previous day as saying that Trump is his president “forever” and that he intends to continue to perpetuate the lie that the election was stolen.
What a joke! Without accountability and a mutual commitment to democratic principles, there can be no healing and unity. The state GOP will never be a credible political party with this disingenuous clown running it.
John Emery
Santa Fe
Get in line
Gee, now the members of Congress know what it is like to be a student in an American high school.
George Watson
Santa Fe
White male rage
What is not mentioned and may never be mentioned is the dominance of white men in the mob that stormed the Capitol last week. A few commentators have noted the absence of Black faces in the news photos, but no one has commented on the few female participants — I would guess perhaps 5 percent to 10 percent of these mobs.
Women will always be caught up in the excitement provided by militant men — but the men far outnumber us. In the case of the younger men, who look to be in their late 20s and early 30s, they may have been raised by women who were somewhat influenced by second-wave feminism; they may even have been asked to do their own laundry. I believe the rage we are seeing all around us is to a great degree fueled by white male misogyny. Look at the desecration of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk.
This violent movement, always buried in our culture, was roused to life by the efforts to enact gun laws in the early 1990s, a movement often led by women. It thrived on the antagonism against legal abortion and then burst into flames to attempt to destroy the Black Lives Matter protests, peaceful and often led by women.
We will never understand or begin to figure out what to do about the violent protests that continue to threaten us unless we can discuss the destruction that continues to be wrought by misogyny.
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
No credibility
Republicans have lost all credibility to claim they are in the least bit concerned about national security. Their embrace of far-right extremism has led directly to the invasion of our nation’s Capitol and brought the country to the brink of ruin.
Republicans knew who Donald Trump was when he began his campaign in 2015 — a man with no respect for our form of government who was clearly unfit for office. Yet Republicans decided it was fine to trade democracy for self-enrichment through tax cuts for the wealthy, blowing up regulatory constraints on corporate greed and muscling voters out of the democratic process so they could keep an iron grip on power.
The absurdity of Republican “objections” to Trump’s electoral loss is beyond comprehension, and their continued parroting of lies and disinformation (I’m talking to you, Rep. Yvette Herrell) is destroying our country.
John Pittenger
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.