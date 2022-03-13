So, the price of gasoline is over $4 a gallon, again, and nobody can remember gas being this expensive. It’s kind of like when we invaded Iraq, and nobody could remember Vietnam. Selective amnesia is so comforting.
As the ego-tanks zoom past me on La Bajada, it’s a little hard to take the complaints seriously. However, for those who can’t remember how to save gas, here are some suggestions:
1. Get a smaller car. Big cars guzzle gas. Better yet, get an electric car.
2. Slow down. The faster you go, the worse your car’s mileage.
3. Turn off the engine when you’re sitting: in the parking lot, picking up your coffee or waiting for your children.
4. Turn off the air conditioning and open the windows. Ahhh, fresh air.
I know you won’t do it for the planet or your grandchildren, but maybe, just maybe, you’ll do it for your wallet.
Marc Bonem
Santa Fe
Outside the box
Poland has offered to transfer its Russian MiG warplanes to a U.S. airbase in Germany in exchange for planes of comparable capability. The U.S. initially thought this might be a good way forward. Then we seemed to get cold feet. Why? Supposing a MiG-trained Ukrainian pilot finds his or her way to a German airbase to a plane he has been trained to fly and then flies it to a base in Ukraine. Maybe he found the keys in the ignition. Maybe he stole it. Maybe a bunch of her or his buddies steal some other MiGs sitting unattended at that air base or another one. Maybe we should charge them with theft at some point. Yes, it sounds like a fabrication. But what about Putin’s fabrication of Russia’s need to de-Nazify Ukraine, which is headed by a Jew? How about a little thinking out of the box, America?
Robert Borson
Santa Fe
Respect all parks
Our parks are being exposed to developers as the Planning Commission has been requested to put a “condition” on the rezoning and general plan amendment from park to low/high density, a practice unused since around 2013, advised by the city attorney.
“Conditions” have only applied to development plans, not rezoning or general plan amendments. This is unprecedented. The South Meadows Open Space park movement has become about how we treat all parkland. Telling citizens in the highest density sector of the city a 5-acre park can meet its needs and then building on
22.2 acres that had been set aside for a park is an outright lack of respect for the value of community parkland. Why destroy parkland with available infill lots still for sale? This is dangerous territory. Watch the March 3 Planning Commissioners meeting on the city’s YouTube channel.
Marlow Morrison
Tiempos Lindos HOA president
Santa Fe
Pure evil
Vladimir Putin, a former KGB agent, was not set to become the successor to Boris Yeltsin. Putin’s fate changed when four apartment buildings in Moscow were blown up. The residents were asleep at the time. Putin immediately blamed Chechen rebels. Bombers were dispatched to attack Chechnya. The four apartment buildings in Moscow were leveled. All evidence of the bombing, including human remains, was hauled away. It was at this time an unexploded bomb was found in a fifth building. The bomb was traced to the successor agency to the KGB. When Yeltsin retired, Putin replaced him as President of Russia. Putin is now one of the wealthiest persons in the world. He made his Faustian bargain. Christopher Marlowe would not imagine someone as evil as Putin.
John Woodie
Santa Fe
