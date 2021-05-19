The American Rescue Plan was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March. This act includes significant improvements in the tax code — expanding the refundable Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit. These changes can cut child poverty in the U.S. in half. Some 4.1 million children will directly benefit from this change, and 5.75 million more will move closer up the poverty line. In New Mexico, this change will positively affect the lives of 454,000 children. Additionally, changes in the Earned Income Tax Credit include its expansion to 17 million low-income workers.
However, these changes are only temporary. They will expire in December unless our members of Congress ensure these changes are made permanent. Please contact Sens. Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich and U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández and urge them to take action to powerfully change the quality of life for low-income families.
Kathryn Sherlock
co-leader, RESULTS Santa Fe
Santa Fe
Wasn't this fixed?
I'm shocked! How could Israel and Hamas be at war? I thought the former guy's son-in-law, Jared, solved that problem.
Bill Wirtel
Santa Fe
The actual sequence
I believe the Santa Fe New Mexican headline (“Rockets from Gaza, then Israeli airstrikes,” May 11) was misleading regarding the sequence of events leading up to the current violence between Israel and the Palestinian people. The actual sequence began not even with what I describe as the ongoing "Israeli knee on the neck of the Palestinian people," but with the sudden and unprovoked attack on an Islamic mosque, the third-most revered site in the Arab world, inhabited by worshipers located in Jerusalem.
The reciprocating rockets that ensued were actually a horrified plea to the world that what many see as Israeli apartheid had shifted into a higher gear toward Palestinian eradication. To be clear, the bombs raining down on Gaza causing mayhem and destruction aren’t Israeli bombs; they’re our bombs, proudly produced by the U.S. military industrial complex and financed by the annual $3.8 billion in military aid our government sends to Israel.
Robert Garcia
Santa Fe
Will to preserve
Many value the recognition that the Gilberto Guzman mural Multi-Cultural on the Halpin Building gives to the many cultures of New Mexico. When I learned of the plans to destroy it, I photographed it in March 2020, looking at it very carefully. It is ironic that the people’s Department of Cultural Affairs plans to destroy art, taking it off the street where it reaches everyone. I fully support Joe Schepps' proposal to study preservation of the mural. The department’s statement that the mural "cannot be preserved" is patently false.
Preservation is a matter of the will to preserve and how much one is willing to spend, like restoring an old car. I do not trust that those who say it cannot be done care enough to preserve a mural that represents this very multicultural state. The Vladems should not be blamed for this decision. It is the governor’s responsibility.
Frank Chambers
Santa Fe
A generous gift
I am writing to express my admiration and appreciation to Bob and Ellen Vladem for their generosity to the city of Santa Fe. Their gift to the new contemporary art museum will greatly benefit our community. We are so fortunate to have neighbors like the Vladems supporting our city's continuing development of the arts.
Kathleen Pugh
Santa Fe
