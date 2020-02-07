Since the United States Senate acquitted President Donald Trump this week, we are no longer living in a democracy but in a dictatorship. Enormously unpopular policies such as caging children, cutting Medicaid and food stamps, rolling back the last century’s protections of air and water, and promoting loaded weapons of war in our schools and neighborhoods will become the norm. Expect Social Security to be cut next. Fair trials will be a distant memory. This is the way the dream of America, written in our earliest documents, begins to end.
Nina Butts
Santa Fe
Choose public safety
The gun-toting National Rifle Association supporters and the numerous New Mexico sheriffs who oppose the Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Order Act tell a shameful story of our state (“ ‘Who’s to say that someone’s a threat?’ ” Feb. 1). I have seen these sheriffs with their holstered guns in committee chambers discussing gun control bills. Who elects this genre of sheriffs who are supposed to be protecting citizens and their public safety? Their violence-threatening stance and jargon is the antithesis of “public safety officers.”
It is precisely this “cowboy mentality” that raises New Mexico’s violent crime stats, kills women and children, and beats up old, frail or mentally ill people in abuse of power on almost a daily basis.
NRA cowboys are not peace officers. Wake up, New Mexico. Enough already with gun violence and killing! Your Second Amendment rights are useless to you once you’re dead. Put down your guns and come to the table. We need public safety.
Pamela “Canyonrivers” Marshall
Pecos
Still available
I think Linda Chavez (“More good news,” Letters to the Editor, Feb. 2) should know that Medicaid is for people who cannot work for some reason or make such a low wage they can’t afford to buy health insurance. Before Chavez bashes what she calls entitlements, she should consider that she might need these services in the future. Hopefully, they will still be available if and when she needs them.
Darlene Muniz
Santa Fe
Great president, he’s not
I have never met Linda Chavez. I only know her through her letters to the editor (“More good news,” Letters to the Editor, Feb. 2). I don’t know if she is actually trying to satirize right-wingers. Cuts in entitlements? Linda, they’re not entitlements. Social Security? If we’re entitled, it’s because we paid for them. Greatest president? Maybe the greatest dictator, because he is not acting like a president.
Richard Shapiro
Santa Fe
We still need caucus
Watching the Iowa caucus on Monday evening reminded me that most people are interested in the democratic process, have well-thought-out political theories and clear ideas about why they want their candidate to be president.
By forcing people to converse publicly about their views, ideas evolve and individuals and society mature.
This is so refreshing and inspiring and makes me think that New Mexico would be well served if we were to have a similar process.
Josiah Child
Santa Fe
True Republicans, speak up
It’s time to define a new political party, the Trumpers. Members of this party call themselves Republicans, but true Republicans believe we shouldn’t spend more money than we take in. True Republicans believe that abortion should be a woman’s right, a last resort not outlawed. True Republicans believe that anyone who needs a gun for hunting or self-defense should have one but with sensible regulations. True Republicans recognize that global warming is not a hoax. True Republicans believe that health care should be available to everyone at reasonable cost.
Most of all, true Republicans would not support an impeached president who is an immoral, untruthful loose cannon and not the stable genius that he claims to be.
Clearly, the supposed Republicans in Congress are not Republicans but Trumpers, who are quite willing to excuse the misdeeds of their dear leader. It’s time that true Republicans speak up.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
Josiah Child..I have lived in a state when it still caucused and I thought it was absurd. My vote is private, I don’t always want to expose my views to my neighbors(in the case of Trumpists it can be dangerous) and as a working person it was difficult to carve out the time to attend (although I did it). It is an overtly public , complicated,and antiquated system and.,as we’ve seen in Iowa, very vulnerable.
