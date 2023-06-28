I'm wondering why Santa Fe streets are so awful as well as dangerous for bicyclists. And, when are the screaming, booming cars and motorcycles on Cerrillos Road going to dealt with? The noise at night is beyond earsplitting.
Maggie Odell
Santa Fe
Exhausted on Cerrillos
Have you ever been on Cerrillos Road behind a big Dodge Ram, Chevy Silverado, or what-have-you diesel pickup and all you can see is black exhaust emitting from an oversized tailpipe or, even worse, an actual chimney (known as a Gore Buster) stuck in the middle of the truck bed? These toxic fumes are made possible by an easily installed delete kit sold on eBay and elsewhere, achieving two things: one, “engine efficiency” and two, passive aggressiveness toward left-leaning, environmentally woke liberals.
In their childish effort to push my “woke” buttons, they are polluting the very air they breathe. A global respiratory pandemic is the worst time to perpetrate this massive cheating by the makers of these devices and those who install them.
Sandy Woolworth
Santa Fe
Nope, no UFOs
If you are interested in UFOs, read Mirage Men by Mark Pilkington ("After Roswell," Letters to the Editor, June 27). It's clear that our government has been involved in disinformation about UFOs from the very beginning, including putting out fake information about supposed crashes and so on. If we really have captured alien spacecraft or alien entities, show them. Third-hand reports are meaningless. From what Mirage Men documents, it's probable that very many UFO sightings have been of experimental aircraft, secret advances in our own technology that the military doesn't want to admit to. Better to let people believe in extraterrestrials, apparently.
There is zero actual evidence that we have been ever visited by intelligent beings from outside our solar system.
Sheila Hartney
Santa Fe
Stand up for rights
The Republican Party is clearly launching an all-out and vicious attack on women's rights. Their proposed and actual legislation in many states is aimed at controlling and restricting abortion access, even for child rape victims. Where is the response from the women of America?
So far it seems that too many of America's female voters are still planning to vote Republican. Why on earth would you do that? This is a Lysistrata moment! Allowing the mostly male Republican legislators to dictate how you manage and handle your body is submitting to dictatorship of the worst kind. Women of America, stand up for your rights before you lose them forever.
David King
Santa Fe
Bury the wires
There was a one-page ad in the June 23 Pasatiempo with an artist's rendering of the top floor of the New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary with views overlooking our beautiful City Different, but minus the telephone poles and ugly wires still present at the site. I walked along Guadalupe Street the other day, and to my disappointment, those huge telephone poles and multiple wires remained. The wires should be underground.
We citizens are proud of our City Different and of the revenue our art venues create to this town. Could it be possible that the mayor and city administrators can give the Vladem an unobstructed view? The money would be well spent.
Susy Moesch
Santa Fe
A great day
It is a great day when the Supreme Court reject the doctrine of "the independent legislatures" that would have given state legislatures the sole right to design and conduct elections ("Supreme Court rules against extreme elections theory," June 28). Accepting that doctrine would have taken us back to the Articles of Confederation.
Myron Roomkin
Santa Fe
Strange combo
God and guns. Really?
Richard Glaze
Santa Fe