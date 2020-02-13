Congress has an approval rating of only 23 percent, yet incumbents are overwhelmingly reelected every two years. I am apparently one of the many who believed that his state’s representatives were not part of the problem, which could be blamed on the other states.
However, when I read the delusional defense of President Donald Trump by former U.S. Rep. and state GOP Chairman Steve Pearce (“President Trump is forever acquitted, bound for reelection,” My View, Feb. 9), I realized one of our own is part of the disinformation campaign that makes a mockery of truth, integrity and the U.S. Constitution.
It won’t be many years until Pearce’s comments will prove an embarrassment to him and his progeny (if that hasn’t already started). We will certainly again train our focus on being the nation our Declaration of Independence promises, and those willing to ignore its promises in allegiance to a false prophet who has proven to be a national disgrace will have to answer to their children.
Jonathan Lathrop
Los Alamos
Endorse Bernie
I humbly request the “oldest newspaper in the West,” early on, endorse Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination. He deserves this accolade from you, having presented worthy solutions for America’s problems since 2015; plus, sincerely, I believe your readers overwhelmingly support him. His honesty, integrity, compassion, and problem-solving add up to make him the ideal electable candidate to defeat President Donald Trump. Newspaper endorsements still mean a lot, with the potential for positive influence months before New Mexicans vote.
I’m hoping to see the results of your editorial board discussion soon. For any readers fearing propaganda about any “socialist agendas,” please remember this: Congress must agree to pass any legislative program Sanders will want to achieve.
Shania Wheeler
Santa Fe
Enables deadbeats
A new bill, House Bill 259, would make it difficult for homeowners associations to collect unpaid dues unless the amount exceeds $25,000. That’s an absurd figure, more than the annual budget of my HOA.
HOAs provide services like road maintenance, snow removal, landscaping and security that government doesn’t. Dues paid by my neighbors fund those services. Unfortunately, in every group there are people who think the rules don’t apply to them (sound familiar?). These people duck the responsibilities that their neighbors willingly undertake. Filing a lien with the threat of foreclosure is the method government uses to collect unpaid taxes. Now legislators want to take away that contractual right from my association. It’s a seldom-used last resort, but effective tool, for associations to get their members to meet their obligations. Enabling deadbeats is not good for New Mexico homeowners and my bill-paying neighbors.
Bill Becher
secretary and former president,
La Villa Escondida HOA
Santa Fe
Connect Richards now
It definitely is a no-brainer to pave a much-needed roadway in the heart of the city (“No-brainer,” Letters to the Editor, Feb. 10), to connect to the Genoveva Chavez Community Center, Santa Fe Community College and the Institute of American Indian Arts.
A straight shot is desperately needed access to these great facilities. Neighbors opposing this road are only concerned about their property instead of the good of the entire city needing better access.
It’s not fair to the other neighbors who have roads with diverted influx of traffic because of the road not being built. It’s time for city officials to do what is best for our bustling city.
Steven Valdez
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.