Clarence Thomas informs us he was “advised” he could take numerous lavish vacations furnished by a “friend.” Well, that clears that up. On to the next to-be-discovered official breach of ethics with no consequence.
Frank Bennett
Santa Fe
Health care help
In light of the shortages of qualified medical professionals here in New Mexico, I’m delighted to make the trek to Amarillo, Texas, for my health care and see Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk.
Kimberley Wiggins
Santa Fe
No extortion
A terrorist demands you agree to his requests, or he will blow both you and him to smithereens. One branch of Congress controlled by a party with the slimmest of majorities now demands the other two branches of government controlled by the opposing party agree to slash spending on social welfare programs or they will default on the national debt, threatening to plunge the country and the world into economic chaos. Why is a vote by Congress required to increase the debt ceiling anyway?
It is based on a law passed in 1917 that required a Congressional vote to issue war bonds to finance World War I. It has no basis in the Constitution; in fact, the Constitution states in the 14th Amendment, Section 4: “The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion shall not be questioned.” Not paying the debt is, in fact, unconstitutional. The president should order the Treasury Department to issue the bonds to pay the debt that has been previously incurred and tell the Congress to take a hike and he doesn’t accede to extortion.
Jack Hicks
Santa Fe
What next?
Goodbye and good luck, Ghost of the Center for Contemporary Arts. I wish you the very best in the underworld. You deserve the very best after all those years of excellence — even when the quality of product inevitably slid sideways. Except for your cinema program. Plucky little beast that you were, you persisted and gave us films like Drive My Car even though You-Know-Who had left as Cinematheque film curator eons ago. There are those of us who have blood, sweat and tears invested in CCA — and I mean this literally, not only figuratively — and at least one of my own ghosts goes with you. Hopefully in limbo we can have many a lively discussion about all the stellar form and content we helped to wrangle into the cultural airs of Santa Fe.
Diane Armitage
Santa Fe
Master of projection
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham: “They?” You say “they” are trying to destroy defendant Donald Trump? Sir, you may very well think that, but many beg to differ. Let us consider how we may become the target of the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune: Could Mr. Trump be the primary destroyer of himself? How? Why, what would you think? First, he is never wrong and is the blamer-in-chief, the master of projection — defined as accusing the other of what you are yourself.
Then, sadly for him, could he be suffering from a deep hurt-little-boy-and-victim complex? Inside, is he a hurt kid? Did his family treat him with enough affirmations so that he would have a healthy sense of himself and skill to admit wrongdoing? Who knows? But the man constantly complains he and his actions and choices are just but are judged wrong, misunderstood. He, on the other hand, is never wrong. Is this what a man steady on his feet does if he realizes he made a mistake and others point it out? Here is one who is willful and deliberate in making choices for self-benefit, the devil take the hindmost.
Arthur Panaro
Santa Fe