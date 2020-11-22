Hersch Wilson writes the most charming, heart-warming articles. His relationship to his fellow animal beings often bring smiles to my face and sometimes tears to my eyes.
I really enjoyed the one about dogs in the White House (“All the presidents’ dogs,” Tails of Tales, Nov. 12). Who knew where the name Fido came from? And the one who tore the pants off a French diplomat?
There is rejoicing about the Biden family bringing a rescue dog with them as they begin a rescue operation for our beleaguered country, and Wilson gave us a nice view of how helpful a pooch can be.
Judy Henry
Santa Fe
Ignore Trump
President Donald Trump is a seriously damaged and malignant narcissist who only wants adoration, worship and constant attention, and for that “fix” he will continue to try and hijack the airwaves, like a petulant child, to feed his shallow, fragile ego. He will, no doubt, continue to fire up his base, or his marks, for another run for president in 2024. This in and of itself will be an ongoing and telling story of whether or not the former GOP wants to be a relevant voice in the future of our democracy or continue to be lapdogs and sycophants for this petty man-child.
The ideal would be that all the various news media, including The New Mexican, will take that platform away from him so that the last four years of unbearable lies, falsehoods, hate filled speech, racism, and white supremacy (veiled and not so veiled) become a faint memory of a nightmare that we have been forced to live through and compel that horror on only those lapdogs, conspiracy theorists, and marks who are left holding his bag of empty lies and his weak, delicate ego.
David Ford
Santa Fe
Country first
It boggles my mind that almost all Republican U.S. senators, sitting or newly elected, can condone the shenanigans of soon-to-be former President Donald Trump in his refusal to concede defeat. I am reprinting the oath of office for the Senate for all to read and absorb:
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”
This oath indelibly marks (or should mark) the responsibility of each and every senator to uphold, support and defend the U.S. Constitution. Republican senators, I address this to you: Fulfill the duties inherent in your oath of office, and do not be lead by false echoes of fraud. Have the integrity and courage to recognize the new president-elect as legally elected by the voice of the United States population. Show your backbone and place your constitutional obligations above political philandering.
Dr. Linda Schoen Giddings
Santa Fe
Back public bank
The concept of community capitalism in article by Peter Smith (“Community capitalism would strengthen markets and people” My View, Nov. 15) coincided with the arrival of my 2020 New Mexico tax bill. I noted that my tax money should go to the First National Bank. Why, I wondered, shouldn’t my tax dollars go instead to New Mexico’s own state bank. Why can’t we have a public bank such as the one in North Dakota?
Smith’s concept of helping infrastructure and economic development to support local needs and initiatives and to sustain regional and local markets seems like a no-brainer, especially in this period of COVID-19 crisis when the need is so great. A public bank for New Mexico, it seems to me, is an excellent approach to meeting the concerns Smith is writing about. Our dollars would stay in New Mexico. Locally owned banks would be strengthened; bond financing would be cheaper; credit unions would be more able to provide loans to small businesses — the list of advantages goes on and on. As it happens, I’m not the only one who sees the merit of a public bank for our state. The Alliance for Economic Prosperity, a statewide organization, has been promoting the idea for some time. For more information, visit www.aflep.org. I hope we all can get on board.
Sally Sabo
Santa Fe
