More efficient vehicles have caused gasoline tax revenues to fall, reducing the amount of funds available for road maintenance. Hence, the state is considering a road-usage tax. All of this assumes the only people who benefit from good roads are those who drive on them. Actually, everybody benefits from having good roads, even those who never ride in a motor vehicle. Imagine life without any roads. How would goods get to market or from the market to your home? How would emergency services be provided? Perhaps the concept of taxing only drivers to pay for road maintenance was ill conceived in the first place. I think we should tax everyone to pay for good roads. Let’s end the gasoline tax and find another way to fund our roads.
David Plantz
Santa Fe
Sacrament for all
In his letter, Patricio Larragoite demonstrates he fails to appreciate the unfathomable love God offers in the sacrament of the eucharist (“None for them,” July 6) by asking Archbishop John Wester to use it as a weapon, in this case against pedophile priests. I am sorry for him, yet I know he will come to understand, as love is the final, most powerful mystery, which overcomes hate and judgment.
Emily Albrink Hartigan
Santa Fe
Stiff at heart, mind
In Politico, researchers Jillian Peterson and James Densley are quoted, saying: “I don’t think most people realize that these are suicides, in addition to homicides. Mass shooters design these to be their final acts. ... Mass shooters overwhelmingly fit a certain profile ... which means it’s possible to ID and treat them before they commit violence.” Do such shooters, indeed, suffer with suicidal despair, depression and anguish? Yes. And they often discovered to have been soaking in a marinade of cultural and political gobbledygook. Whatever reason, they seek relief from something by slaughter, murder and mayhem.
Trungpa Rinpoche compared basic sanity to dancing freely in space. Mental illness, on the other hand, is a feeling the cerebral space has become solidified and stupor sets in. The shooters could be stiff with heart and mind catalepsy, moving as if in a trance toward the hour they have chosen for their flameout. They pull the gun trigger as a kind of pathological psychic orgasm to release blocked frustrations. May those who are plagued with homicidal thoughts be happy and free of suffering.
Arthur Panaro
Santa Fe
Girls like me
I can tell you stories of girls like me
Girls who went on casual dates
And boys who forced their way into them
They said no when he climbed on top of them
No! No! No!
A pee-filled jar goes to the hospital
And comes back pregnant
Her counselor says
Your parents will help you
And they do
Abortion is illegal in her state
But her father finds a way
A hospital D&C
Life — hers — begins again
I know stories of girls who got no help
Girls who weren’t told, “You are more”
More than a baby maker
More than “sugar” for your boyfriend
Girls who had to spread their legs for
Dirty old men and boys
Who tugged on their underpants
All these girls are tired now
They marched for Roe v. Wade
Gloried in fifty years of freedom
Organized against campus rape
Banded together and said, “Me, too”
And in 2022 the Supreme Court
Turned back the clock
This is the oldest story
Every woman’s story
Of men making the rules
Rev. K. Granberg
Santa Fe
Circular argument
James Fassett (“Science on dinosaur destruction takes new twists,” My View, July 3) claims the destruction of all dinosaurs during the Chicxulub impact is false, “… based on overwhelming evidence.” The evidence, he tells the reader, includes two articles he co-wrote proving dinosaurs did survive. Yet many other articles argue the opposite, and those, even by Fassett’s reckoning, hold sway. Why? Because, says Fassett, “... there is a coterie of vertebrate paleontologists refusing to accept the fact that some dinosaurs survived ... .” A circular argument: “My papers, my arguments, are not the accepted theory because others refuse to accept my arguments.” I am neither geologist nor paleontologist, but I do recognize a good argument from a fallacious one.
Dana Atkins
Santa Fe