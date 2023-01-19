I am asking all Santa Feans (from the newest arrivals to the very oldest native born) to come out in force to show opposition to the rezoning request of the Old Pecos Trail. Every single Santa Fean or visitor who loves our unique city and has driven into Santa Fe via the Old Pecos Trail or walked along this iconic and historic entryway understands its one of a kind significance and matchless value. Is it a pristine and and unaltered side of Santa Fe? No, it's not, but please don't blame the Old Pecos Trail.

Santa Fe has become a bizarre bazaar because city leaders have long favored the developer (District 4 overcrowding and taking the brunt of overbuilding is a perfect example of this rigged land use review process). Now a developer wants to ruin our historic trail into town. Supporters of rezoning will try to persuade with talk of "increased housing." There will be five — yes, you heard right — five houses in the "affordability" range to be fought over. Santa Feans, we have a chance to preserve at least part of our City Different, the Old Pecos Trail. Write the mayor and City Council members and let them know we do not want to lose this historic and unique, unparalleled, "different" entry into our beloved city.

Reina Roybal Romero

