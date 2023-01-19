I am asking all Santa Feans (from the newest arrivals to the very oldest native born) to come out in force to show opposition to the rezoning request of the Old Pecos Trail. Every single Santa Fean or visitor who loves our unique city and has driven into Santa Fe via the Old Pecos Trail or walked along this iconic and historic entryway understands its one of a kind significance and matchless value. Is it a pristine and and unaltered side of Santa Fe? No, it's not, but please don't blame the Old Pecos Trail.
Santa Fe has become a bizarre bazaar because city leaders have long favored the developer (District 4 overcrowding and taking the brunt of overbuilding is a perfect example of this rigged land use review process). Now a developer wants to ruin our historic trail into town. Supporters of rezoning will try to persuade with talk of "increased housing." There will be five — yes, you heard right — five houses in the "affordability" range to be fought over. Santa Feans, we have a chance to preserve at least part of our City Different, the Old Pecos Trail. Write the mayor and City Council members and let them know we do not want to lose this historic and unique, unparalleled, "different" entry into our beloved city.
Reina Roybal Romero
Santa Fe
In praise of prairie dogs
In regard to the proposed development along Old Pecos Trail — think of the wildlife that might inhabit that land. There are likely to be prairie dogs (check out the St. Francis and prairie dog sculpture at City Hall by Bacigalupa) burrowing owls, foxes, coyotes, hawks, all sorts of lizards and mice. Who knows? Maybe even a moose. Developers and builders clearly don't care about these creatures, and city officials don't see any financial value in them, so they have not considered their right to live there nor the fact that a city that has no soul has no value.
What are we doing to ourselves? Santa Fe has plenty of infill property that we've already denuded and sterilized that could hold affordable homes if the city would rezone it and offer generous incentives to landowners and developers. I imagine children chasing prairie dogs, lizards and butterflies on that land instead of backyards full of parked RVs, plastic yard furniture, parked cars and fences. Please.
Mogi Hogle
La Puebla
Stick to the facts
After 23 years of continual efforts to preserve the Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor, including long-term, broad community ad hoc committees to create an ordinance; thousands of petition signees across the city supporting preservation of Old Pecos Trail; innumerable meetings to oppose inappropriate proposed developments from Interstate 25 to Cordova Road; $650,000 raised by the people of New Mexico and Santa Fe creating a gateway into the city with cooperation among community members, the county and city of Santa Fe and the New Mexico Legislature, efforts to protect the area still are being dubbed a NIMBY, a not-in-my-backyard issue. What does it take to stick to facts going before our governing bodies? Let’s finally put this meme style fantasy to rest as well as the idea that residents stopped efforts to preserve Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor. The city’s Planning and Land Use Department stopped the efforts.
Ann Lacy
Santa Fe
On the line
Kim Shanahan ("Old Pecos Trail: You reap what you sow," Building Santa Fe, Jan. 15) bemoans that a 710-unit development in the county got approval without controversy but the 25-unit project along the Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor has not. He ascribes ”housing deniers,” (formerly called NIMBYs) by adjoining property owners as the reason. That is simply not true.
What is true: The City Council has had a longstanding open resolution for the Planning and Land Use Department with public input to develop standards for future use along this scenic entrance to Santa Fe. No such resolution applies to other development projects. I urge the mayor and City Council to first vote no on the Old Pecos Trail up-zoning request. Next, recommit to a public dialogue of development standards along Old Pecos Trail with its western vistas and historic relevance. The current administration’s integrity and the city’s future are on the line.