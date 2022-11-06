Los Prados subdivision on South Meadows Road should be a reality and should be approved for affordable housing. Homewise has helped numerous people get housing, including myself. We live in a city where the housing median price is $675,000. How is that affordable? We need to revitalize the housing market and give everyone the chance for homeownership. During my upbringing, we never owned a home. We had always rented. I was happy to finally get a home, and that was thanks to Homewise.

I became the first in my family to buy a home, an investment I get to call my own. Why can’t all Santa Feans have that opportunity? I almost left because it was too expensive to live here. Thanks to Homewise, I stayed. We need to think more about people and less about property values. Every New Mexican and Santa Fean should have the equal opportunity to achieve homeownership. This property has been empty for years. We need to care for our neighbors again.

Carlo D. Fernández

