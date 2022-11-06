Los Prados subdivision on South Meadows Road should be a reality and should be approved for affordable housing. Homewise has helped numerous people get housing, including myself. We live in a city where the housing median price is $675,000. How is that affordable? We need to revitalize the housing market and give everyone the chance for homeownership. During my upbringing, we never owned a home. We had always rented. I was happy to finally get a home, and that was thanks to Homewise.
I became the first in my family to buy a home, an investment I get to call my own. Why can’t all Santa Feans have that opportunity? I almost left because it was too expensive to live here. Thanks to Homewise, I stayed. We need to think more about people and less about property values. Every New Mexican and Santa Fean should have the equal opportunity to achieve homeownership. This property has been empty for years. We need to care for our neighbors again.
Carlo D. Fernández
Santa Fe
Real trouble
It is indeed sad and depressing to read about the increasing violence all over the world. What is clear and should be obvious to everyone is stated clearly and with facts and figures by Max Boot in his piece (“Political violence starts on the right,” Commentary, Nov. 3). He says, “There is little doubt about what is driving political violence: the ascendance of Donald Trump.”
Trump has used violent rhetoric from the start and his Republican team is following suit.
The MAGA Republicans are making “sick jokes” about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband. The talk of hanging Mike Pence, murdering Pelosi, the FBI as monsters is new rhetoric by Republicans since being inspired by Trump. The divisiveness comes from Trump. Yes, our democracy is in trouble.
Peggy Abbott
Santa Fe
Stone contribution
Visitors of the Fort Marcy Recreation Complex on Oct. 23 saw something marvelous that was not there Oct. 21 — a circular stone seating wall 12 feet in diameter and 3 feet tall with a sycamore tree at its center. It had been built by a dozen-and-a-half skilled stonemasons — in a single day! These stonemasons were members of The Stone Foundation, an international community of stone masons and others involved with stonework and stone art, founded in Santa Fe in 2000 at the first International Stonework Symposium. Founder/Director Tomas Lipps planned another Stonework Symposium for Santa Fe in 2020 that would have celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Stone Foundation’s founding and culminated with the installation of the stone seating bench.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was postponed twice, but this year it took place. New Mexico Travertine of Belen donated 12 tons of Kansas limestone for the seating wall project project. Santa Fe Parks and Recreation approved Lipps’s plan and his choice of site and facilitated the delivery of the stone. The Stone Foundation provided the skilled labour necessary to assemble the bench — without charge — so the bench is, in fact, its gift to the people of Santa Fe, an attractive, skillfully crafted landscaping feature in one of the major open spaces in the city.
Craig Campbell
Santa Fe
Drink up
The revolution is here. Support your local barista.
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Theater blossoming
In Santa Fe, we are blessed with many amazing art organizations that all deserve and need community support. Through this support, we enrich ourselves and the artists sharing their passion and talent. I have just recently learned about a wonderful musical theater company, Tri-M, Millennial Music Makers (trimsantafe.org). Founder/Artistic Director Marilyn Barnes and Music Director Kathlene Ritch are local music educators creating opportunities for aspiring young artists after high school and college. They just wrapped a delightfully hilarious rendition of Sondheim’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at the Santa Fe Playhouse. I encourage you to get on their mailing list so you can learn about future productions and donate if you can.