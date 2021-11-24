During these challenging times, we must continue to have “an attitude of gratitude” every day. We all have so much to be thankful for. Kindness, caring, loving, sharing are important aspects in living a life of compassion and understanding. We must live a life of purpose and meaning. By our positive, life-giving energy, we can all make a big difference.
Encouragement transforms lives. Anything is possible with the right attitude. The comeback can always be stronger than the setback if we do not give up. Let us all strive for peace, harmony, joy, love and forgiveness. Love the life you live. Live the life you love. Wishing everyone a wonderful, blessed and beautiful Thanksgiving.
Doris Vigil McBride
Santa Fe
A happy couple of visits to the ER
This letter is to commend the staff at the Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center emergency room. Recently, after suffering a fall at a business on St. Michael’s Drive, I had to visit the ER there. As there was a long wait due to the extent of COVID-19-related and other emergencies at the time of day (it was the afternoon), the entire staff was friendly, efficient and caring.
Additionally, a few months prior, when I’d had another incident which prompted another ER visit to the same hospital, everyone, especially, registered nurse Tracy Cheshire and Dr. Paul Mikkelson, along with a helpful assistant, attended to me with a “can-do,” friendly and professional attitude. All deserve kudos for making my visits to the Presbyterian ER a lot less stressful. I am grateful to them all! This facility with their commendable staff are a welcome health care choice for Santa Fe.
Maria Felt
Santa Fe
It’s time to use the T-word
Back in the older days when the other guy was first in office and was doing really nasty things, nobody on the news would ever use words like liar, autocrat, fascism, Nazi. And then, slowly, very slowly, they did start to use these words — starting with liar and continuing actually up to fascism and Nazi. It took them a while, but they finally faced it. This man was all those things and a lot more.
And now with the Jan. 6 commission in full swing, I have not once heard the word “treason” used. I watch a lot of news … a whole lot of news. Why has the word “treason” been avoided? I have yet to hear it and eventually I will, because this is treason, pure and simple. Are the other guy and all his cronies not guilty of the attempted violent overthrow of the government? Or was Jan. 6 just a day with a lot of tourists, as some right-wingers called it, or something else equally as idiotic? No! In my mind, these people were trying to overthrow the U.S. government, and our Constitution defines this as treason.
So come on, CNN and all the other left-wing journalists, wake up and define Jan. 6 as a day of treason. Use the word. Don’t be afraid of it.
Ron Siegel
Eldorado
Talking to Anne Frank in 2021
Your editorial concerning hunger in Afghanistan was on the mark. I wanted to mention another group in Afghanistan that is in danger. I have a friend who was targeted by the Taliban for teaching English. The Taliban came to his home six or seven times and finally burned it down. Right now he can’t work or leave the house.
We are working to get him access to leaving Afghanistan but are having a difficult time since he didn’t work for any governments. We are approaching Sen. Martin Heinrich for help. I communicate with my friend daily and often feel I am talking to Anne Frank in her attic. Even his 3-year-old daughter thought somebody knocking on the door was Taliban coming for her father.
The United States needs to demand some kind of help for the starving and endangered in Afghanistan. We need to pressure the Taliban in any ways we can.
Georgia Roybal
Santa Fe
Mr. Siegel's letter got me to do a bit of digging into whether the "t word" is applicable. Perhaps, but I'd leave it to an impartial jury of readers to decide. To wit:
https://constitutioncenter.org/interactive-constitution/interpretation/article-iii/clauses/39
"The Constitution specifically identifies what constitutes treason against the United States and, importantly, limits the offense of treason to only two types of conduct: (1) “levying war” against the United States; or (2) “adhering to [the] enemies [of the United States], giving them aid and comfort.” Although there have not been many treason prosecutions in American history—indeed, only one person has been indicted for treason since 1954—the Supreme Court has had occasion to further define what each type of treason entails.
The offense of “levying war” against the United States was interpreted narrowly in Ex parte Bollman & Swarthout (1807), a case stemming from the infamous alleged plot led by former Vice President Aaron Burr to overthrow the American government in New Orleans. The Supreme Court dismissed charges of treason that had been brought against two of Burr’s associates—Bollman and Swarthout—on the grounds that their alleged conduct did not constitute levying war against the United States within the meaning of the Treason Clause. It was not enough, Chief Justice John Marshall’s opinion emphasized, merely to conspire “to subvert by force the government of our country” by recruiting troops, procuring maps, and drawing up plans. Conspiring to levy war was distinct from actually levying war. Rather, a person could be convicted of treason for levying war only if there was an “actual assemblage of men for the purpose of executing a treasonable design.” In so holding, the Court sharply confined the scope of the offense of treason by levying war against the United States. "
Seems to me the storming of the Capitol on 6 January might clear that bar, but since no one has been charged with treason, it will only be the Peanut Gallery Jury that weighs in.
Happy Thanksgiving to all!
