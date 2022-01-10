In the wake of so much climate-caused devastation, there is much we can do without waiting for leaders to come to their senses to prevent more temperature increases. Top of the list is to halt extraction of oil and gas from our fragile lands and seas. The governor’s Hydrogen Hub depends entirely on natural gas to produce hydrogen energy. This is like the former president’s support of “clean coal.”
We can reduce our own consumption by carpooling or driving one day less each week or taking a shorter shower. Many organizations provide opportunities. See The Climate Reality Project; 350.org; Sierra Club; Sunrise Movement; or faith-based groups like Faithful America and Interfaith Power and Light. We must keep the Earth at a temperature our children and grandchildren can live at. There is plenty each of us can do.
Paula Claycomb
Taos
Tree time
A big thank you to Bonnie Bird and friends who organized the lovely ceremony to honor the 70-plus-year-old cottonwood in decline at Harvey Cornell Rose Park. The tree will be felled later this month. About 30 participated, paying homage with prayers, poems and kind words. We watered the tree one last time and tied ribbons around the tree with our personal thoughts. This mighty cottonwood brought respite and cooling shade to many. Those who took time to gaze upon its beauty throughout the years will always remember it.
“No where else can beast or man sweeter solace find.” — Lenore Hetrick
Ann Maes
Santa Fe
No way out?
Preparations for fire protection currently addresses property protection and personal preparations for evacuation. There is no information about evacuation procedures especially for neighborhoods in or near forested areas. Current streets and roads have critically limited access/egress capacities for evacuation and allowance for emergency equipment to enter areas. Does the city/county have plans, even provisional, that provide directions or other information on evacuation for areas at risk?
Dave Warren
Santa Fe
Soak in knowledge
Water is a topic of great concern to all New Mexicans, including residents of Santa Fe, where we are already experiencing the devastating effects of climate change. While occasional drought has been with us for centuries, the aridification (drying) from climate change is likely to be with us for the foreseeable future, and it will influence our lives in ways we can’t yet predict. That is why I suggest that interested folks tune in to the website of the Middle Rio Grande Water Advocates (www.mrgwateradvocates.org). This group is holding a two-week free virtual Zoom conference on Saturdays and Wednesdays, featuring water experts from all over New Mexico. It started Jan. 8. Our water woes are not easy to grasp, but this conference is a good way to hear what knowledgeable New Mexicans have to say about this topic.
Sterling Grogan
Santa Fe
Shots by mail
I would like to see our governor apply the same logic she and others in our state government have applied to increasing voters' rights applied to expanding citizens' health care rights, particularly in the area of COVID-19 vaccination policies. All citizens should be mailed vaccination request forms that they can fill out and return via USPS or conveniently located vaccination request dropboxes. For those requesting a COVID-19 vaccination, a vaccination kit with instructions and a return form to be filled in and returned by recipients after self-administration of the vaccine would then be shipped to each requestor.
Such a policy would ensure more people who want a COVID-19 vaccination can get one.
Scott Karns
Santa Fe
Too flattering
It is surprising that a newspaper like yours, with deep roots in good journalism and service to its community, would publish a flattering piece on a self-styled journalist (John Block) who refuses to accept reality ("An unlikely conservative voice needles New Mexico's left," Dec. 26). Anyone who “remains convinced that Donald Trump won the election” certainly does not deserve to be trusted in his evaluation of other events. It would also be interesting to know more details about his participation in the events of last Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol and the lengths to which he would go to discredit his opponents.
Roxanne Allen
Albuquerque
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.