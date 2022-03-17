All blue about green hydrogen
Despite all the evidence that so-called blue hydrogen is an environmental nightmare and we don't have the water to create environmentally safe green hydrogen, Gov. Lujan Grisham has gone around the Legislature to give a California company $10 million of taxpayer money to build a hydrogen hub in Albuquerque. Now that she's alienated all the legislators as well as environmentalists in New Mexico, maybe she's angling for a job at Universal Hydrogen after she loses the next race for governor.
Tracy Neal
Santa Fe
Change it back
I agree with Steve Saylor letter about your Time Out page. Dear Annie used to be two columns and had more than one issue addressed. I do not care for the changes that you have made. Please change it back the way it was.
Darlene Muniz
Santa Fe
Considering the no-fly zone
I'm highly inclined to agree with the presumed majority that establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be very likely to put us in direct conflict with Russia. If however, before any threats of aggression, the Moldovans and the Georgians asked us to establish no-fly zones over their countries, that might seem a good idea.
James Applegate
Santa Fe
Supporting Martinez in Rio Arriba
I write this letter in support to reelect my son, James J. Martinez, for Rio Arriba County commissioner in District 1. In 2018, James ran for this position to help the people of the county. He did not seek this position for self-gain nor for self-interested. Since elected, he has brought much-needed positive changes and a new, fresh image to the county and the Española Valley.
James held town hall meetings in every community in his district. These meetings were to educate the people regarding the general obligation bond. In James' first year as commissioner, the county voters passed the first bond election in history. The bond is for $30 million and is earmarked to build a nursing home, a recreational center and to improve county roads.
The process and progress of these projects has begun and we will see them to completion.
Lastly, I want to ask all the voters to study all state and county candidates and issues, and vote for the best qualified person.
The clear choice for county commissioner in Rio Arriba County's District 1 is Martinez. With his skills and experience in community service, including county commissioner and commission chairman, he will continue to bring progress.
Jimmy S. Martínez
Chimayó
Thanks, DeJoy
I just received a Christmas card today from my Aunt Mary who lives in Kentucky. I looked at the postmark, and it was sent Dec. 17. Wow, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is doing a fabulous job running the U.S. Postal Service. I'm wishing the Pony Express was still running. I might have gotten it more quickly.
By the way, this isn't the only piece of mail that has taken more than a month to reach me. I worry about people who are relying on the Postal Service for more important things like medications, income and absentee ballots. We must fix this vital service to our country.
Elizabeth Maines
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.