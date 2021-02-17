“They fly into my arms” — that’s what my sixth-grade student told me ("An egg-cellent bill?" Feb. 15). I was teaching in a rural area and my student, who was a little lonesome, had stayed after school to visit. I asked him about what he did after school on the farm for friendship.
He said, “The chickens are my friends. I play with them when I get home.” He said, “I open the coop and yell, hello chickens, and they fly into my arms.” Science, remember, has shown that many animals, if not most, are emotional thinking creatures. They are sensitive; they feel pain. All the animals deserve kindness. It is really that simple. The answer to giving chickens space to move is a obvious; it is not why, it is why not?
Ask your legislator to vote yes on Senate Bill 347 that mandates that eggs sold in New Mexico be from cage-free chickens.
Kathe MacLaren
Santa Fe
Seek humane food
In response to ("An egg-cellent bill," Feb. 15), New Mexicans are increasingly concerned about where their food comes from, including how farm animals are treated. In addition, we want a thriving agricultural sector.
That’s why it’s refreshing to see the animal protection groups and egg producers come together with state Sen. Pete Campos on a bill that will help both animals and farmers. Plus the producers make a compelling case that it won’t raise prices. If we can get more humane food at a reasonable price while helping farmers, why wouldn’t we? State legislators should vote yes on Senate Bill 347.
Barbara Gay
Santa Fe
Finally there
Congratulations? The Republicans, with their hand basket, have finally reached their destination.
James Malott
Santa Fe
Thanks!
A big thank you to all the newspaper carriers delivering The New Mexican on these cold, snowy, and icy mornings.
Richard Irell
Santa Fe
Not my emergency
Regarding the letter ("Pandemic's impact can overwhelm even the best choices," Feb. 8) I think Lesley Brill missed the point of the letter ("Stop enabling," Jan. 29). As she stated, “Many people … weren’t planning on a pandemic that put them out of work.”
I believe that was Allen Michael’s point — they weren’t planning. As the saying goes, "a failure to plan on your part does not constitute an emergency on my part."
Michael Roybal
Las Cruces
Too much trash
Welcome to New Mexico, Landfill of Enchantment! What a disgusting trashed out eyesore our capital city has become. No pride, no enforcement and nothing changes. Embarrassing!
Richard Glaze
Santa Fe
Exercise at home
I saw that Pat Wallace had a letter ("Hey Santa Fe: Clear sidewalks this winter," Feb. 16). I am sorry, there is no way seniors can agree with her. Runners should stay indoors as well! We had to pay to get our snow removed this morning and can’t afford to clean the sidewalks for runners. Stay indoors and exercise at your own property or do aerobics inside.
Joan Castellano
Santa Fe
Vaccination blues
I was blessed beyond my imagination growing up as a youth and now am a retired 70-year-old high school teacher. I live on the periphery of greater Santa Fe. I have scarcely populated hiking trails at my disposal. I can contribute to my community by preparing income taxes remotely. Yet all of this I would forego without reservation for a chance to be vaccinated. You see, my granddaughter graduates from high school in May in Hannibal, Mo. Although we have registered for vaccines, we have yet to be scheduled for an event. And no, we will not travel without being vaccinated.
James Plowman
Santa Fe
Do it right
I think it would behoove the lawmakers and the state of New Mexico if we were to cap the production of cannabis, if and when it is legalized. We are not the first state to go through this process and we should look to the other states which have done it successfully and learn from the states that stumbled. Colorado is a good example to do it right the first time, and Oregon is an example of stumbling out of the starting blocks. If we do this, let's do it right. Learn from others and use this knowledge wisely.
Patty Bodelson
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.