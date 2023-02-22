It has been said a journalist’s duty is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable. A good example would be to challenge businesses who sell alcohol to the public, yet “cry wolf” if the Legislature forwards a bill to raise the alcohol tax for the first time in 30 — yes, 30 — years. New Mexico House Bill 230 proposes an excise tax increase on alcohol. This bill will be debated in House committee Monday.

In the proposed bill, these taxes would go toward treatment and recovery of alcohol addiction. We need to contact our legislators now to do the right thing in support of a tax increase on alcohol. The loss of revenue for businesses cannot be considered a valid argument for prohibiting the increase of tax on it, especially in light of the extreme hazard alcohol presents to New Mexico. The answer to New Mexico’s alcohol problem is to address the medical, emotional and mental health of persons and families with alcohol addiction, as well as providing treatment programs for recovery. As usual, the answer to almost every problem is education. If the revenue from the tax increase is properly used as stated in the bill, it can help to reduce this fundamental and widespread hazard in New Mexico.

Sandy Charles