It has been said a journalist’s duty is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable. A good example would be to challenge businesses who sell alcohol to the public, yet “cry wolf” if the Legislature forwards a bill to raise the alcohol tax for the first time in 30 — yes, 30 — years. New Mexico House Bill 230 proposes an excise tax increase on alcohol. This bill will be debated in House committee Monday.
In the proposed bill, these taxes would go toward treatment and recovery of alcohol addiction. We need to contact our legislators now to do the right thing in support of a tax increase on alcohol. The loss of revenue for businesses cannot be considered a valid argument for prohibiting the increase of tax on it, especially in light of the extreme hazard alcohol presents to New Mexico. The answer to New Mexico’s alcohol problem is to address the medical, emotional and mental health of persons and families with alcohol addiction, as well as providing treatment programs for recovery. As usual, the answer to almost every problem is education. If the revenue from the tax increase is properly used as stated in the bill, it can help to reduce this fundamental and widespread hazard in New Mexico.
Sandy Charles
Los Alamos
No transparency on ice rink
James Barron’s commentary (“Dear skating community: It’s only six games,” Feb. 7) insists it’s a lot of firepower fighting something that isn’t really worth the effort. Really? Is that the contention of Barron or team owner David Fresquez? The current pet project of Mayor Alan Webber to bring a professional indoor soccer team to the Genoveva Chavez Community Center is not about us against them as the commentary portrays, but whether the costs associated with it are prudent and fiscally responsible.
It would help if the mayor starts being transparent by answering several questions. What are the actual costs to bring in a professional soccer team? What are the initial startup costs associated with the conversion of the ice to a soccer field for only six scheduled games? How many new city of Santa Fe employees would need to be hired to support a timely transition from ice to soccer and back to ice? Until Mayor Webber and the city answers the hard questions, trust will always be difficult.
Donald Rogers
Santa Fe
Violence never changes
Here we go again. Another shooting. More dead. More wounded. More opinion columns telling us how, this time, the violence can lead us to real change. Really? Forty-six days, 25 shootings, 24 dead, 102 wounded, and that does not even count those killed by police. That number stands at 79 today. I guess the cops are ahead of the curve on this one. Can somebody please tell me what “real change” is — aside from moving to a country with actual firearm laws?