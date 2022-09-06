Re: (“Motivated mom takes on anti-abortion resolution,” Ringside Seat, Sept. 5.) I can see it on the big screen now. Virtuous, resourceful mother of three, who happens to be terminally ill, rallies the community of Alamogordo against an autocratic action spearheaded by the oafish, evil male members of the city council. The righteous citizens unite legally behind the effort, the hapless Otero County Republican party minions promote election forgery to quash it, but the noble heroine and her supporters prevail.
Since this is a movie script and some poetic license is allowed, the happy ending includes a criminal conviction for the bumbling party hacks and a new slate of responsive, civic minded city council candidates. And of course, the heroine goes into remission.
Alexa Bradford
Santa Fe
A mom inspires
Good for you, Ashlie: (“Motivated mom takes on anti-abortion resolution,” Ringside Seat, Sept. 5.) I find it disheartening that the majority from the Alamogordo City Commission weighing in against a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions came from all males (a female commissioner and the female mayor dissented). When has a male carried a baby in the womb for nine months, suffered the labor pains of giving birth and then had to raise it, often as a single mom without the needed resources? Men have no idea the strength it takes to be a woman in a male-dominated society.
Strong women like Ashlie Myers are finally saying, “no more controls by men. We will make our own health care decisions.” Women and men who believe in the God-given right of women to make their own health-care decisions are running for office and winning. God bless you, Ashlie, for standing up for yourself even while you have metastatic cancer. You are an inspiration. Voting for the men and women who will stand up for women’s rights is so important. Vote, vote, vote!
Amelia Jane Carson
Santa Fe
Better uses
I was saddened to read that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order that designates $10 million of her capital outlay money in the upcoming legislative session to build a new clinic that would provide abortion access not only to New Mexico residents but also to non-residents. (“Governor pledges $10M for abortion provider,” Sept. 1). New Mexico taxpayers will be asked to pay for unrestricted abortion services for women from anywhere in the country under the distorted view that abortion care is health care. A better use of these healthcare funds would be to increase support for women with difficult and crisis pregnancies rather than for the termination of pregnancies.
James P. Smith
Santa Fe
Pay for education
A cogent argument can be made for living up to any contract entered into. You took a loan, pay it off. However, many of these student loans are abusive if not downright predatory. Remember the mortgage crisis? I would submit that the richest country on the planet should provide, free of charge, basic advanced education whether four-year or two-year college or vocational schooling. After all, the manual trades are more vital to our society than another crop of MBAs.
There should be (and are) limits in this plan. For example: someone wants to be a brain surgeon, astrophysicist or any other highly specialized profession. Taxpayers should not be obliged to pay for that. But the overall benefit to our country of a well-educated population is a boon to us all. Just as basic health care should be available to all, so should education. Maybe if we cracked down on the tax cheats we could easily afford it.
MacKenzie Allen
Santa Fe
Explain, please
As expressed in letters on Sunday ("Pit production at Los Alamos is offense, not defense," Letters to the Editor, Sept. 4) today’s the vastly increased production of plutonium pits at Los Alamos National Laboratory, without a new comprehensive environment impact study, imperils all of us who live in the shadow of the lab — but also endangers the rest of the world. We appear to be moving toward nuclear war with Russia, China, or perhaps both. Sending long-range weapons to Ukraine, indeed meant as a humanitarian gesture, obviously looms as a direct threat to Russia, and our endless sword-rattling over trade issues with China may well be perceived there as a direct threat as well. It is high time for all our representatives in Congress to explain to us — their electorate here in New Mexico, not just their long-time donors—how they justify their silence. Our future is threatened and our representatives must in all conscience address this and explain why they are unwilling to come out in our defense.