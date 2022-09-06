Re: (“Motivated mom takes on anti-abortion resolution,” Ringside Seat, Sept. 5.) I can see it on the big screen now. Virtuous, resourceful mother of three, who happens to be terminally ill, rallies the community of Alamogordo against an autocratic action spearheaded by the oafish, evil male members of the city council. The righteous citizens unite legally behind the effort, the hapless Otero County Republican party minions promote election forgery to quash it, but the noble heroine and her supporters prevail.

Since this is a movie script and some poetic license is allowed, the happy ending includes a criminal conviction for the bumbling party hacks and a new slate of responsive, civic minded city council candidates. And of course, the heroine goes into remission.

Alexa Bradford

