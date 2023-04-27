Every five years, members of the agriculture community are called upon to document their operation as part of the nation’s agriculture census. The information provided by each of us is used to tell an accurate story about the impacts of agriculture in our local communities, state and nation. Without accurate data, we simply cannot tell our story, and policymakers will make decisions with only partial information. As of April 21, the New Mexico response rate to the 2022 Census of Agriculture was just 38.6%. We encourage each producer, large and small, to complete this critical survey as part of the agriculture census.
All individual information is protected from disclosure. If you have received your census questionnaire, please complete and return it as directed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If you received a postcard with a control number, use that to submit the information online at the website on the card. If you did not receive either, or are new to agriculture, please call the USDA Customer Service Center at 1-888-424-7878 Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. MDT. New agriculture operations also have the option of signing up at www.agcounts.usda.gov/static/get-counted.html.
The time is now. We need your participation and responses to ensure all of New Mexico agriculture is counted and properly represented.
Jeff M. Witte
New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture
Las Cruces
Shout out for care
I receive care at La Familia Medical Center in Santa Fe, a place that provides "medical, dental and behavioral health and support services for all in the community, regardless of income or ability to pay." I am diabetic, and as well as getting standard care, I have been shown how diabetes works and to help myself, and the possibility of a healthy future. Carmen Rodriguez deserves special attention, I believe, for her knowledge, manner and skill in helping me "take care of my blood sugar."
Esequiel Lopez
Santa Fe
Focus on basics
New Mexico should copy Florida's new law banning the teaching of gender identity and sexuality in public schools grades K-12. This would conserve school resources for math, language, science and vocational skills.
Linda Chavez
Santa Fe
It wasn't TV
Milan Simonich missed the mark about the O.J. Simpson trial almost 30 years ago ("Mishandled Baldwin case could help sink DA in 2024," Ringside Seat, April 24). A significant reason the prosecution lost was because of jury nullification successfully created by the defense team. There were other issues relating to the evidence collection, processing and testing. Being on TV didn’t cause the loss.
Carol Hunter
retired forensic scientist
Santa Fe
Peace warriors
I am writing to thank Karen Weber for her skillfully written piece ("Weapons of war overtaking city of St. Francis," My View, April 23) honoring those dedicated peace activists who stand on the corner at Alameda and Guadalupe streets every Friday in protest against nuclear weapons, close to the church where Archbishop John C. Wester earlier this year called for nuclear disarmament. These protesters are a continual reminder of the failure of the United States not only to make good on its promise to reduce nuclear arms but also to abstain from the United Nations resolution making them illegal. Our country stands on the Satanic principle that nuclear weapons make us safer. Blessed are the peace advocates.
Jerry Delaney
Santa Fe
Talk about uncivil
In his column, Phill Casaus complains about people calling our governor a murderer ("Sticks and stones can do more than break bones," April 23). That is definitely an uncivil word. Cutting lives short by about 80 years isn’t very civil, either. Our governor is determined to spend 10 million taxpayer dollars to build an abortion facility (as if abortion is not lucrative enough to support itself.)