I have to admit I was quite appalled with the hypocrisy illustrated by two recent notices about New Mexico "Game" and Fish. One was an article about New Mexico's wonderful wildlife and amazing habitats ("New Mexico offers vast array of habitats, wildlife to observe," Commentary, June 13) and promoted getting out and enjoying same. The other was an invitation from Game and Fish for a happy hour get-together for women to learn more about killing coyotes year-round from an expert coyote killer.
The stated goal of New Mexico Game and Fish is to "conserve New Mexico wildlife for future generations" and its mission is to "conserve, regulate, propagate and protect the wildlife and fish of the state of New Mexico." I find it disingenuous then to call the attempted annihilation of one animal as "conservation" or "protection." This at a time when the wildlife in this state is incredibly stressed already from droughts and fires. One particular animal, the coyote, is a champion mouse and rat killer that many people are trying to protect. What is New Mexico Game and Fish thinking? Oh, yes. The name "Game" appears first in their title.
Sandra Jackson
Eldorado
Turning point
Cassidy Hutchinson’s courageous testimony in the hearings on Jan. 6, 2021, is a turning point in countering the lies of an arrogant, immature, egomaniacal ex-president. Where are all the other GOP people who know what happened? When are they going to grow a spine and speak up? Women like Cassidy are the people who will lead this country back into the light.
Amelia Carson
Santa Fe
Gun worship
Come, let us erect a majestic gun. Let it be formed of the finest gold and precious stones. Let it reach from Earth to the sky. We shall gather around and sing "Praise gun from whom all blessings flow." We shall pay homage with daily human sacrifices. On special occasions we shall offer our children. We shall pray "Gun save us, gun make us strong, gun help us dominate the week and eliminate from the Earth all who would blaspheme and take your precious name in vain."
Then we can gather in circles and compare our own guns to see whose is longest and strongest and most valiant.
And there will be peace.
Roger Donahue
Santa Fe
Two for one
A two-in-one solution for the obelisk replacement and the banners of veterans: I suggest making a bronze plaque for each veteran and installing them into a new obelisk/tower/base. New plaques could be added as needed. They would be similar to the bronze plaques installed in front of the New Mexico Museum of Art, though probably smaller. Alternatively, if another obelisk replacement is agreed upon, bronze plaques of the veterans could be installed into the sidewalk surrounding the Plaza.
Janet McVickar
Santa Fe
Trying times
Justice Clarence Thomas has indicated access to contraception and same-sex marriage should be reviewed — I assume he agrees the same should be said about the legality of interracial marriage. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is celebrating his role in a "historic victory for the most vulnerable in our society."
The Second Amendment is upheld indiscriminately but a women's personal health decisions are decided by people unknown to her. Members of Congress centrally participated in an organized coup attempt. Hypocrisy and ignorance are rewarded. Books are banned and curriculum censored. Histories are being rewritten, and learning is widely demeaned. Separation of church and state is lampooned. The Reichstag is burning; white nationalists have prevailed. Welcome to 1933 Germany.
Andy McEncroe
Santa Fe
Art and humanity
I saw Santa Fe’s Tri-M Production’s Spring Awakening last night. I am moved to write this piece. The arts are more important now than ever. It seems like someone is saying that every year, but it’s true, as we are in a perpetual struggle for collective liberty. The Supreme Court is once again overturning protections on questions of individual freedoms to be who we are, to exist, to explore, and make personal choices for ourselves. We must continue to support artistic programs that expose us to the struggles and — most often forced — choices of oppressed peoples. The net of humanity is tighter through art. I believe that is why we see these words tied together: arts and humanities.
As we consider the erosion of more of our civil rights, I ask that we do not forget the tenuous position of the National Endowment for the Arts, and the GOP’s relentless, decades-old attack on the program’s existence. Apply this to our communities. Support our neighbors and friends bringing our struggles out of the shadows and into beauty. Spring Awakening runs through the weekend July 3 at the New Mexico Actor's Lab.
Jada White
Cerrillos