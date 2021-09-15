Kudos to The New Mexican for interviewing former U.S. Ambassador Ryan Crocker ("Ex-U.S. ambassador: 'It's a failure of American patience,' Sept. 10). His stance is the very definition of disingenuousness and self-justification. Twenty years of catastrophic waste of lives and treasure weren't enough? This was a fool's errand from the get-go. The Bush administration, controlled by greedy Dick Cheney, launched our country into what a blind person with an iota of historical awareness could have seen would be a guaranteed quagmire.
It was done to curry political favor with a shallow-minded, short-sighted public. It was done to grab the vast mineral wealth of Afghanistan. It was done to make us feel good, post 9/11. It was moronic. Afghanistan was just the most recent in a litany of misadventures by the United States misusing and abusing our military personnel and decimating our budget. We never study nor take into account the cultures of the countries we invade (usually for specious reasons). Why are we shocked when our actions backfire? President Joe Biden, who has a true and personal understanding of what a war entails, is to be wholeheartedly commended for getting us out, the difficulties and missteps of the evacuation not withstanding. Crocker is just another politician trying to cover his rear end.
MacKenzie Allen
Santa Fe
Address the problems
I love my city. Santa Fe exudes charm, cultural diversity, tolerance and happy people. It is no surprise it has been the recipient of many “best city” awards. However, if we are truly one of the top cities in America, we must honor and earn that title. I encourage Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council to address the following issues plus many more: weed maintenance; roundabout landscaping with low- or no-maintenance solutions; clean and maintain filthy public garage elevators; honor the handicapped status in all public garages; and continue repairing roads. This could be a world-class city, but it is lacking at the moment.
Cathy Magni
Santa Fe
Ready to roll
Twenty years ago, Todd Beamer said "Let's roll" and made the ultimate sacrifice in helping to thwart a terrorist suicide plane that had been hijacked to crash into a target in Washington, D.C. His father, David Beamer, said recently, "It was a call to action to do the right thing and at the right time, to launch this counterattack." Today it is time for every patriot to say — "Let's roll … up our sleeves and get vaccinated." Save yourself, your children and your neighbor.
Dr. James R. Goldstone
Santa Fe
Beware online fraud
Despite my best personal security efforts, our credit card was hit with fraud this week: 12 online purchases, 11 of which were on CVS.com over three days. I monitor my accounts so there was no financial damage to us, but I wanted anyone reading this to know CVS allowed that many charges quickly without triggering an inquiry. My bank will reverse the charges, but if products were shipped, CVS will eat the loss and inevitably pass it on to its customers. Welcome to the capitalist dream.
Greg Snider
Pecos
Worthy of outrage
A young couple driving at around 5 p.m. Labor Day weekend dies after being hit by a driver with a history of DWI who allegedly ran a red light ("Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office identifies two killed in Sunday crash," Sept. 9). A judge releases this driver two days later. What was the judge thinking? Who was the judge? Where is the outrage? This is a horrific tragedy.
Linda Muzio
Santa Fe
Nice pics
Just a shout-out to New Mexican photographer Jim Weber. Weber has a gift for capturing the moment — especially in sports photography. His work often prompts me into a local sports-scene story I might otherwise pass by. I hope he doesn't leave for Sports Illustrated!
Karl Kregor
Eldorado
A name for next variant
Forget the Greek alphabet. Why not name the next iteration of COVID-19 the DeSantis-Abbott variant? The Florida and Texas governors are lobbying hard for the distinction with their resistance to vaccination and mask mandates and their regressive politics in general. Reward their despicable ambition. Make them infamous. It's what they want, isn't it?
Anne Pedersen
Santa Fe
