Santa Fe’s housing crisis makes international news — per the Guardian on Jan. 29 with the article, “As a ‘Zoom boom’ brings the wealthy to Santa Fe, locals are getting priced out.” We were all aware housing was already a critical issue, but the pandemic’s impact on the real estate market has brought us to a tipping point.
Funding the City’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund is a major priority for the Santa Fe Housing Action Coalition, which has worked to provide a smart road map for how to “Fund the Trust Fund” in the short term, midterm and long term. I urge the City Council to use this roadmap to act with the urgency that this situation demands, to build the trust fund into a robust mechanism that addresses high housing costs and provides stability and security to community members in need. An equitable community is a better community for us all.
Jamie Blosser
executive director
Santa Fe Art Institute
Stop taxing benefits
New Mexico is one of just 13 states that tax Social Security benefits. It’s nothing to be proud of. In New Mexico, low-income retirees are not taxed on their Social Security income. House Bill 49 would extend this to include all retirees’ Social Security income. Our Legislature should pass HB 49 so all retirees receive their Social Security benefits free of both federal and state taxation.
It should not fall on the shoulders of senior citizens in New Mexico to fill the hole in the state’s general fund. Like 37 other state legislatures, our representatives should find a way to balance the state budget without skimming off any of our seniors the full federal benefits they’ve earned over a lifetime of employment. Please do not let HB 49 languish in the House.
Josephine Geyer
Santa Fe
Face the truth
Kathleen Christison wrote an excellent and concise letter (“Americans have to admit — this is who we are,” Jan. 15). The letter reflects on the statement, “This is not who we are” when talking about the riots at the Capitol. She asserts that this is who we are by citing the proclamation of U.S. exceptionalism, U.S. attacks on countries we disagree with, de facto support of white supremacy and assassination of people we say are terrorists.
President Barack Obama was so much better than President Donald Trump, but that is stating the obvious. Even Obama violated the rule of law when he sent military operatives to execute Osama bin Laden without a trial. Even though the action was applauded by people all over the world, it was nevertheless a violation of international law.
I was not a fan of bin Laden, but a nation of laws does not send in killer attack teams to remove individual enemies. Bin Laden was not a “casualty of war.” He was a targeted individual. His death did not stop the fighting in Afghanistan. As Christison said in her letter, “What other lessons can we expect young Americans to take from our actions around the world except that gun violence is good and forcing our will on others is OK?”
Susan Noel
Española
Jab the teachers
I am a mom of two boys, 11 and 13, and I believe teachers and school staff should be vaccinated right away. Teachers are superheroes, but they are mortal. The state Department of Health has said it receives 25,000 doses each week designated for first-time vaccinations — the remainder of the 56,000 weekly doses are designated for the second booster shot. I think New Mexico should vaccinate 1,000 teachers and staff per day for three weeks and make everybody feel safe about going to school. We also should continue with our other vaccinations simultaneously. We can do both! According to educationweek.org, these neighboring states vaccinate their teachers: Arizona, Colorado and Utah. The neighboring state that is not vaccinating their teachers? Texas. Who do you think we should model ourselves after?
Lisa Schub
Santa Fe
A profound centerThe Water Prayer proposed as a centerpiece of the Santa Fe Plaza is a disgrace. Making a phallic symbol the symbol of Santa Fe is laughable and will make our Capitol the laughing stock of all visitors to our otherwise very special city. Canyon Road is about art. The Plaza is about history, our amazing ancient and unique history. The center of the Plaza should reflect that history. Let’s see. What should be there? I know! The obelisk that was destroyed. It should be rebuilt and paid for by the criminals who tore it down. It has been there since I was born in New Mexico 72 years ago and was part of my history. It gave the Plaza profound meaning. Much of our history is problematic. That’s because history is made by imperfect humans. The good history should make us proud. The bad history should make us think, but not erased. Our children cannot learn from an eraser mark.
Robert McKinley
Lamy
Wise words
Today, I honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by sharing his words: “The ultimate weakness of violence is that it is a descending spiral begetting the very thing it seeks to destroy, instead of diminishing evil, it multiplies it. Through violence you may murder the liar, but you cannot murder the lie, nor establish the truth. Through violence you may murder the hater, but you do not murder hate. In fact, violence merely increases hate. Returning violence for violence multiplies violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
Susie Weaver
Santa Fe
All OK now?
The entire news in The Santa Fe New Mexican is the continued destruction of former President Donald Trump. Five years was not enough? Now, I will be destroyed as I voted and still stand for my vote. An entire year of looting, burning, and destruction of American businesses is invisible? An entire year to spare those who looted, burned and destroyed hard-working American businesses was OK?
All is fine and well now that Trump was not re-elected.
Camela Gonzales
Santa Fe
Protect peaceful protesters
Without a doubt, if Black Lives Matter or any other group of mostly “non-white” folks had tried to storm the Capitol, the United States of America would have had its very own Tiananmen Square. For my part, I’m glad we didn’t.
It’s now absolutely essential that all of us collectively demand that groups of peaceful protestors be truly protected from the violence of police or the National Guard, etc., and not be met with tear gas, rubber or real bullets, beatings, contempt, disregard, or other injurious handling.
False participants, i.e. instigators, must be discerned more carefully from those who are nonviolently expressing their freedom of speech in the street in creative ways.
In any authentic self-respecting democracy, if governmental leaders feel politically threatened enough by nonviolent protesters that they will advocate or use violence to quell expression, there’s something wrong with this picture!
Lola Moonfrog
Santa Fe
Trump is guilty
I am sorry, former President Donald Trump has little defense for the assault on the Capital.There are enough video clips to show intent and consequences. In effect, they are the smoking “gun” at this murder trial.
Trump encouraged people to go and get wild. People went. People died. Property damage happened. To me, Sen. Lindsey Graham is also an accessory trying to hide the crime.
There is no ethical reason for acquittal, only sycophantic political reason.
Gary Hein
Santa Fe
