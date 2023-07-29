In 2002, I lost my salaried job and ended up unhoused. I worked full time while living in a tent. I know how difficult it is to get back on your feet, so I currently advocate for people experiencing homelessness. I fully support the 3% excise tax proposal for high-end home sales. I have lived in a supportive apartment complex for the past two years. I could easily purchase an affordable home in Santa Fe — if some were available. However, because of skyrocketing housing prices, I continue to occupy an apartment that could provide shelter for someone currently on the street. The proposed tax would provide about $4.5 million annually for affordable housing projects that, among other uses, would help rent-burdened workers find homes in the city. Ultimately, this would free up rental space for unhoused folks and would create a cascade of sales for Realtors in new housing for people like me.

John Bacon

certified peer support worker

