In 2002, I lost my salaried job and ended up unhoused. I worked full time while living in a tent. I know how difficult it is to get back on your feet, so I currently advocate for people experiencing homelessness. I fully support the 3% excise tax proposal for high-end home sales. I have lived in a supportive apartment complex for the past two years. I could easily purchase an affordable home in Santa Fe — if some were available. However, because of skyrocketing housing prices, I continue to occupy an apartment that could provide shelter for someone currently on the street. The proposed tax would provide about $4.5 million annually for affordable housing projects that, among other uses, would help rent-burdened workers find homes in the city. Ultimately, this would free up rental space for unhoused folks and would create a cascade of sales for Realtors in new housing for people like me.
John Bacon
certified peer support worker
chairman, The Lived Experience Advisory Board
Santa Fe
A real investment
I started Meow Wolf in 2008, and we are now one of the largest companies in Santa Fe. While we pride ourselves on paying wages that far exceed those of our competitors, housing costs still are forcing many of our staff to live out of town and commute long distances. Santa Fe is an arts mecca, and yet most artists can’t live here. As more artists leave and choose to live and work elsewhere (alongside teachers, paramedics, firefighters, police officers, health care workers, etc.), the vibrancy and culture of our town are threatened. When I served as a planning commissioner from 2015-18, we approved over 1,000 new rental units, many of which were supported by the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. That fund now lacks sufficient funding to do what is needed as Santa Fe continues to grow. Let’s make a real investment with the excise tax levied on sales of high-end homes.
Vince Kadlubek
co-founder, Meow Wolf
member, Meow Wolf board of directors
Santa Fe
All alone
While many groupies of former President Donald Trump are shrugging their shoulders at the ex-president’s cavalier handling of top-secret documents, our allies are not. If they had questioned the man’s abilities before, their questions have been answered. They would never consider collaborating with any Trump proposal, ever. America First will be America Alone.
Linda Burchfiel
Santa Fe
Oh, for paper tickets
When I asked the phone receptionist when our opera tickets might arrive, she informed me the opera does not do tickets and would send an online receipt a couple of weeks before the performance. Her tone, arch and brusque, seemed to suggest I had committed such a gross error that I almost apologized. Perhaps I had mistaken the Santa Fe Opera for Colorado’s opera, which certainly does do tickets.
But I recalled that over the years, beginning in the 1950s when my parents brought me over from Texas to my first opera, the one that started my lifelong love of the art form, wherever I’ve found it — Dallas, Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Denver and even Fort Collins, Colo., — its music and singing have revived my spirits and made me grateful to all its artists. There’s even pleasure in tucking tickets into a program to look at a year or two later. So I do miss the human touch in the ticketing process, and fear the day when performances of singers and musicians might be 3D versions.
David Clark
Bellvue, Colo.
Burning at home
Those who live on this Earth and are paying attention recognize climate change is real and nothing to laugh at. One-hundred-year storms are now occurring every 10 years or so. Smoke from Canadian fires travels to the East Coast of the United States, turning skies orange, hardly their normal color. Texas is sweltering in 110-plus degree heat, perhaps inflicted by the Almighty as punishment for Texans’ addiction to oil and gas. Those folks need to sign up for OilAnon as a means of treating their addiction. There is no comfort to be taken anywhere, and still the oil barons refuse to acknowledge the disaster of climate change.
At least they won’t have to go to hell to burn; they can do it right here in the comfort of home.
Judy Mellow
Santa Fe
An alternative defense
The Washington Post compiled 3,573 lies emanating from the Trump administration in four years. As indictments begin to clutter former President Donald Trump’s calendar, it will be interesting to see how he does under oath. My hope is he feels obliged to resort to Kellyanne Conway’s marvelous concept of “alternative facts.” I don’t believe his lawyers have yet used it as a defense, and it would be a great shame to have it disappear into obscurity.
Paul Lazarus
Santa Fe
Bury him
Hooray for Georgia Jones-Davis (“Please ignore,” Letters to the Editor, July 25). I, too, have been distraught to see the newspaper placed any information about former President Donald Trump on the front page. He is a wannabe dictator and, I believe, a fascist. He has no place in our democracy and no place on the front page of a newspaper. I agree with Jones-Davis that any information about Trump should be on the last page. He is a total danger to our democracy and shouldn’t even be allowed to run for president; after all, he is apparently guilty of treason and sedition. I Also agree with Hans von Briesen (“Bar insurrectionists,” Letters to the Editor, July 25), who states that seditionists should have no place on the New Mexico ballot for 2024.