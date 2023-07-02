Until we have eliminated inequities along the lines of racial status, affirmative action is just and necessary. And the data says this gap is growing, not shrinking. I write this as a white male for whom doors have been opened from my birth. I’ve received access to great schools, support if I ever faltered and all of my basic needs being met. I got into college because of race — my white race — that gave me an unfair advantage in the game of standardized testing, AP classes, etc.
It is a sad day for equity and a huge loss for justice when our Supreme Court says leveling the playing field is now against the rules. It is a loss for underrepresented, minority communities. But it is a loss for all of us. We lose out when students who have faced closed doors since birth are asked to play on an “equal” playing field with people like me, for whom the doors were always open. When one of those students who is destined to be a brilliant engineer, a stellar lawyer or climate change leader is denied admission to college because of the “equal” playing field, we all lose.
Anthony Fleg, M.D./M.P.H.
Albuquerque
Ban the guns
An Albuquerque man is shot dead over a movie theater seat: Barely a headline these days. Ban firearms from all New Mexico entertainment venues, now — movie theaters, concert halls, opera and drama houses. Or else there will be copycat crimes as tragic and disgusting as this murder with all these guns and shooters full of mindless rage.
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe
Inconceivable delay
Santa Fe has a mayor who should not have been reelected. Since March, absolutely no work has been done on West Alameda Street (three months!) and so many of us have been challenged with bad traffic on Agua Fría. It’s inconceivable what’s happening.
Helga Ancona
Santa Fe
Bad idea
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (now abandoned) proposal to spray 25,000 acres of New Mexico with the pesticide carbaryl? That’s a plan right out of the Medieval Era.
Melissa Savage
Santa Fe
Placing the blame
Democrats have determined that when a cop shoots someone, it’s the cop’s fault, but when a criminal shoots an innocent person, it’s the gun’s fault. Hmm.