Until we have eliminated inequities along the lines of racial status, affirmative action is just and necessary. And the data says this gap is growing, not shrinking. I write this as a white male for whom doors have been opened from my birth. I’ve received access to great schools, support if I ever faltered and all of my basic needs being met. I got into college because of race — my white race — that gave me an unfair advantage in the game of standardized testing, AP classes, etc.

It is a sad day for equity and a huge loss for justice when our Supreme Court says leveling the playing field is now against the rules. It is a loss for underrepresented, minority communities. But it is a loss for all of us. We lose out when students who have faced closed doors since birth are asked to play on an “equal” playing field with people like me, for whom the doors were always open. When one of those students who is destined to be a brilliant engineer, a stellar lawyer or climate change leader is denied admission to college because of the “equal” playing field, we all lose.

Anthony Fleg, M.D./M.P.H.

