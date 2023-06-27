I am stunned the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to spray 25,000 acres with a broad-spectrum, indiscriminate pesticide (carbaryl) that would kill many thousands of beneficial species of insects, including ladybugs, bees and butterflies, and also result in deaths of frogs, fish, bats and birds who eat them (“Advocates angered by plan to kill pests with spray,” June 24). Why? Because too many grasshoppers are eating grass on our public lands, grass that some cattle — on our public lands — also eat. Instead of spraying, consider alternatives — reduce grazing permit fees, provide supplemental hay to ranchers or address the issue through programs to subsidize revenue losses.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, carbaryl is a health hazard, and in December the EPA proposed restricting its use. It is restricted in California and as of 2006, banned in the European Union, Angola and India, where a leak in its production in the Bhopal disaster killed thousands in 1984. Spraying it here in this current environment of drought, especially along rivers where so many species (including endangered ones struggling to survive), is not an essential, wise or environmentally sound action.
Lynn and Santiago Plata
Chimayó
Poison from above
To the U.S. Department of Agriculture: Insecticide is poison. It not only kills bees and butterflies; insecticide kills birds and lands on the ground where rainwater washes it into streams, rivers, and lakes and, last but not least, the ocean. How is nature supposed to endure this endless bureaucratic cure of poison spraying, so-called “controlled” burns and other destructive fix-its? Has anyone noticed how few birds exist? I have not seen a real flock of birds in years. Heartless, ignorant and destructive, so what else is new?
Sina Brush
Santa Fe
Chemical cows
Why would anyone want cattle to be eating grass heavily sprayed with the carbaryl? And more importantly, for all you beef eaters, do you want to eat meat that is tainted with a toxic chemical? It’s time the government stop supporting the meat industry and start promoting a plant-based diet. Not only would that improve human health, but it would have a tremendous positive impact on our planet.
Shirley Cruse
Santa Fe
Celebrate without cruelty
As a concerned resident of Santa Fe, I feel compelled to shed light on an issue that has long been overlooked in our community — the inherent violence within the rodeo culture. Rodeos, while celebrated for their historical and cultural significance, often involve acts of animal cruelty and unnecessary harm. If the same practices involved dogs, rather than cattle and horses (who also feel pain and have emotions), there would be an uproar about the violence and it would be considered illegal animal abuse.
The time has come for us to reflect on our values and question whether it is acceptable to perpetuate such harm in the name of tradition. Instead of glorifying violence, promote alternative forms of entertainment that celebrate our Western heritage while respecting animal welfare. Santa Fe has always been a city of forward-thinking individuals who embrace change. Let us foster a culture that upholds our shared values of kindness, empathy, with respect for all living beings.
Rae Sikora
Santa Fe
Stop the end run
In response to the letter (“Between extremes,” Letters to the Editor, June 26) regarding the Avangrid controversy: The writer is correct that we need an even-handed deliberative process to clear the air. A good point. The problem is that we have already had that process and the Public Regulation Commission found against the purchase unanimously.
Now the big money is trying to undo that decision using a more secretive, behind-the-scenes approach. If the acquisition were to proceed, the big money would use this tactic repeatedly to undo decisions they disagreed with. Forewarned is forearmed.