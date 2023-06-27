I am stunned the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to spray 25,000 acres with a broad-spectrum, indiscriminate pesticide (carbaryl) that would kill many thousands of beneficial species of insects, including ladybugs, bees and butterflies, and also result in deaths of frogs, fish, bats and birds who eat them (“Advocates angered by plan to kill pests with spray,” June 24). Why? Because too many grasshoppers are eating grass on our public lands, grass that some cattle — on our public lands — also eat. Instead of spraying, consider alternatives — reduce grazing permit fees, provide supplemental hay to ranchers or address the issue through programs to subsidize revenue losses.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, carbaryl is a health hazard, and in December the EPA proposed restricting its use. It is restricted in California and as of 2006, banned in the European Union, Angola and India, where a leak in its production in the Bhopal disaster killed thousands in 1984. Spraying it here in this current environment of drought, especially along rivers where so many species (including endangered ones struggling to survive), is not an essential, wise or environmentally sound action.

Lynn and Santiago Plata

