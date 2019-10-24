The article concerning the youth-led climate rally (“Global climate strike draws hundreds in Santa Fe,” Sept. 20) stated that “they came by the hundreds” and estimated the crowd at 500 to 1,000. But it didn’t mention that most participants were adults and 95 percent of local students boycotted the event.
More than 12,000 students in Santa Fe public schools had the opportunity to attend, as did hundreds more from private schools. Nearly all local kids did not show up, electing instead to “smoke weed, play miniature golf and go shopping,” as the New York Post wrote of students nationwide. A truthful news story would have stated the rally flopped, because with a county population of more than 100,000, including more than 12,000 students, only 500 to 1,000 participated. About 99,000 people ignored the event.
Rebecca Lee
Santa Fe
In defense of Israel
Dr. Robert Geller’s observations about Israel and the Lannan Foundation’s anti-Israel bias are correct (“Lannan lectures go after Israel without counterpoint,” Letters to the Editor, Oct. 4). Israeli democracy is messy, but it may well function better than our own. Israelis come from every corner of the globe, every religion and every color. Israel is the only gay-friendly country in the Middle East. Muslim Arabs have equal rights to vote, appear in court, hold office or attend college as any Jewish citizen. Review Israel’s constitution and court cases. Israel’s liberal reality is so divorced from accusations of “apartheid” that Israel’s accusers are clearly unconcerned with actual social justice. When angry calls for boycotts of Israel do not promote peace but, instead, result in death threats, swastikas defacing synagogues and vicious assaults on Jews who have no role in Israeli policy, then it is clear that the “social justice” BDS agenda is a sham. When demands for Palestinian justice actually demand destruction of the world’s only Jewish state and ignore that Jewish Lives Also Matter, it is clear that BDS exists only to promote anti-Semitism.
Brian Yapko
Santa Fe
We need Carrillo
First, I’d like to thank the League of Women Voters for its election guide published in The New Mexican. I have been following the race for school board closely. I was dismayed by District 1 candidate Carmen Gonzales’ comment that, “The last eight years have weakened our schools.” In one fell swoop, she managed to throw board members and more than 1,500 Santa Fe Public Schools employees under the bus. This statement indicates that Gonzales is out of touch with our public schools and the tremendous accomplishments of students and staff alike. I attended Santa Fe public schools and have two sons and a niece who attended or are attending. What we need right now is an administration that can build positive culture and communities throughout the district. I’m supporting Steven Carrillo for the school board. I have watched him over his time on the board, and he is always reasoned, logical, sometimes controversial, and always making decisions based on what’s best for the kids. I have seen him in the halls of the public schools more than any other board member. We need to reelect Carrillo.
Whitney Bacon
Santa Fe
Choose Gonzales
I’ve had the good fortune of having Carmen Gonzales, who is running for the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education in District 1, as a boss at Santa Fe Community College for many years. Carmen is smart, wise and thoughtful in her approach to problem-solving. She is a skilled collaborator and brings decades of experience working in leadership roles to improve public education in Santa Fe and across the state. She is also a native of Santa Fe and would make a fantastic addition to the Santa Fe Public School district as a member of the Board of Education. If you live in District 1, she’s well worth your vote.
Kristen Krell
Santa Fe
