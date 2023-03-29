March 31 is the birthday of Arizona-born César Chávez, co-founder (with Dolores Huerta from New Mexico) of the United Farm Workers. Chávez did not limit his concerns to only labor and civil rights. He was also an outspoken advocate for the welfare of animals.
Consider this excerpt from a treasured December 1990 about animals. "Kindness and compassion towards all living things is a mark of a civilized society. Conversely, cruelty, whether it is directed against human beings or against animals, is not the exclusive province of any one culture or community of people. Racism, economic deprival, dog fighting and cock fighting, bullfighting and rodeos are cut from the same fabric: violence. Only when we have become nonviolent towards all life will we have learned to live well ourselves." Words to live by.
President Joe Biden has a bust of Chávez on display in the Oval Office. Chávez and Huerta deserve a national holiday.
Eric Mills, coordinator
Action for Animals
Oakland, Calif.
Spectacular
In the March 24 paper, photographer Jim Weber captured a special moment of Eli Rodriguez tumbling out of a water slide. It captured the joy of Eli and the fun of being young and having a wonderful time. Moments of joy captured by the photo will be enlarged and hang on a wall in Eli’s house, a treasure of a lifetime.
John Mikkelsen
Santa Fe
A capable director
Thank you, Dr. Eric Blinman, for educating me with your evening classes, tours of several Galisteo Basin Pueblo ruins and petroglyph sites, glamping at Chaco Canyon and open houses in October. I don’t know the particulars of your removal, but can’t imagine a more capable, passionate, dedicated and sharing director of the Office of Archaeological Studies. You will be missed.
Margaret Armstrong
Santa Fe
Help a nurse
I’m writing to encourage everyone to please contact your representative and ask them to support New Mexico House Bill 236. This bill is asking for New Mexico government to start a process to support safe nurse staffing levels. Nurses, yesterday's heroes, need your help. We have too many patients on our work load. The potential result can be patient mortality, as well as nurse burnout, patient and staff injuries, increased patient infection and complications. We want the best for your loved one. Can you help us by demanding safe patient staff ratios?
Susan Curtis
Santa Fe
Stay asleep
Here's an obvious response to the “woke” debate in The New Mexican. The antonym of “woke” would be “slept” or “asleep.” There is no doubt that the Republican Party prefers an electorate that is asleep or only wakeful enough to be manipulated. A good laugh is in there somewhere, notwithstanding the party’s enmity to democracy, decency and a planet not seeking to exterminate us for our insults.
Marshall Allen
Santa Fe
False loyalty
The school shooting in Nashville once again calls attention to the fact that Americans are more loyal to gun ownership than to children. Every school shooting has a common denominator: A semi-automatic rifle was used in the crime. When are Americans going to restrict the manufacture and ownership of these weapons? We say that we value and honor our children, but our actions are not backing up these words.
JoAnn Bishop
Santa Fe
Who’s the outsider?
Regarding the article (“Glorieta Pass commemoration organizer sees ‘woke mentality’ in obelisk foes,” March 26) — The complete irony of the statement by Daniel Ortiz, “It gives me no great pleasure to say that we are in the midst of a cultural war. This war was brought to us by outsiders who don’t understand our history and culture,” was not lost on most readers. Who were the “outsiders” honored in 1867 who had little to no regard for a 1,000-year-old “history and culture” that preceded them in Oga Po’geh?